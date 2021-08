At long last the 2020 Summer Olympics* will finally be held, one year too late, and they officially kick off this Friday in Tokyo, Japan (some events have already begun). They are set to be one of the stranger games in Olympics history given COVID-19 restrictions, but it's important to remember that this is the same event that didn't have any problems making the 1936 games a pedestal for Nazi propaganda, so "strange" is par for the course for the Olympics. Regardless, I'm 99% sure this is the first games in recent memory where no fans will be allowed in, due to the punishing state of COVID-19 in Japan.