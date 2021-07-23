2022 GMC Sierra Super Cruise First Drive | Now with trailering and automatic lane-changing
Although the updated late-model year 2022 GMC Sierra is still a little ways off (In fact, it hasn't even been revealed), we've had an opportunity to try one of its headlining features: Super Cruise. But it's not quite the Super Cruise you know from the current Cadillac line. The new Sierra will be getting a newer version with two features: the ability to execute lane changes and passes automatically, and the ability to operate with a trailer.www.autoblog.com
