2022 GMC Sierra Super Cruise First Drive | Now with trailering and automatic lane-changing

Built for the Canadian market, the 9300 has classic style while being a total brute. Pickup trucks are interesting vehicles. They are thought up to bring utility to the table for workers, and that’s still true today. Although they’re no longer reserved for farmers and hauling building materials today, the trend of the truck becoming the ‘every mans’ vehicle really did begin in the 1950s. Another thing that happened in the mid-1950s was every vehicle becoming a lot more stylish, and the Americana love of the automobile got stronger than ever before. Back around the mid-1950s, the pickup started to gain more style and creature comforts, attracting a larger customer base - they were no longer just dedicated workhorses.