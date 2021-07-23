Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 GMC Sierra Super Cruise First Drive | Now with trailering and automatic lane-changing

By Joel Stocksdale
Autoblog
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the updated late-model year 2022 GMC Sierra is still a little ways off (In fact, it hasn't even been revealed), we've had an opportunity to try one of its headlining features: Super Cruise. But it's not quite the Super Cruise you know from the current Cadillac line. The new Sierra will be getting a newer version with two features: the ability to execute lane changes and passes automatically, and the ability to operate with a trailer.

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Cruise Line#Gmc Sierra Super Cruise#The Super Cruise#Super Cruise#Gmc Sierra Denali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsgmauthority.com

GM Releases Fix For Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra Missing Transfer Case Washer

General Motors has released a service update to address an issue related to the transfer case thrust washer on certain examples of the 2021 model-year Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. The problem: affected pickup trucks may have been delivered with a thrust washer that was improperly...
CarsCarscoops

Over 331,000 Chevy Silverado And GMC Sierra Trucks Recalled For Fire Hazard

General Motors has issued a recall for a number of 2017-2019 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks due to a short circuit issue. The recall impacts models equipped with the automaker’s Duramax diesel 6.6-liter V8 that include the optional engine-block heater cord. According to the company, a short-circuit can develop in the engine-block heater cable or in the terminals that connect the heater cable to the block heater.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Dealer Drops $100,000 Ford Super Duty on Broken 30-Inch Wheel

After trying to reverse it with a floor jack under the front axle, they decided it was best to let it ride without a tire. Just because you spend thousands of dollars on custom car parts doesn't mean they're indestructible. There's a video making its rounds on Facebook right now proving that, showing a massively lifted Ford Super Duty on 30-inch wheels with one separated rim off the truck. Oh, and they're also trying to drive it with a floor jack under the front axle.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Dodge Ram Tow A 140,000-Pound Logging Truck

With a class-leading towing capacity of up to 37,100 pounds in the 3500 model, the Ram series of pickups can tow extremely heavy loads without breaking a sweat. But don't just take our word for it. The following video captures the moment an older Dodge Ram pickup towed a heavy truck loaded with logs out of trouble.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Yes, That Dodge Ram Pickup Really Towed A Fully Loaded Logging Rig

Some of you likely saw a recent video showing an older Dodge Ram towing a fully-loaded logging truck from a busy intersection. In fact, we know you were watching because our article about it last week went viral to the point of temporarily crashing our website (sorry about that). It also generated quite the controversy from readers, many of whom shared their disbelief in friendly and some not-so-friendly ways in the comments.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Dodge Ram Goes Full Superhero, Tows Loaded Logging Rig To Safety

Okay Dodge fans, this article is for you. We just ask that, should you feel compelled to jump into the comments to share your approval of this properly impressive video, please refrain from the tasteless Cummins/Power Stroke diesel jokes you people love so much. We're a family-friendly website, and among other things, we aren't entirely sure this older Ram is running a diesel engine. More on that in a bit.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1957 GMC 9300 Stepside Pickup Truck Is The Best Of Vintage Truck Culture

Built for the Canadian market, the 9300 has classic style while being a total brute. Pickup trucks are interesting vehicles. They are thought up to bring utility to the table for workers, and that’s still true today. Although they’re no longer reserved for farmers and hauling building materials today, the trend of the truck becoming the ‘every mans’ vehicle really did begin in the 1950s. Another thing that happened in the mid-1950s was every vehicle becoming a lot more stylish, and the Americana love of the automobile got stronger than ever before. Back around the mid-1950s, the pickup started to gain more style and creature comforts, attracting a larger customer base - they were no longer just dedicated workhorses.
CarsAutoblog

Watch this GMC Sierra pickup slide down a boat launch into a lake

Turns out, the GMC Sierra doesn’t float. In case you were wondering about experimenting, some folks in Illinois already have that covered. You can see the video from WICS ABC NewsChannel 20 above. The only reason this mishap was caught on video is because the news station was running a short standup segment at the boat launch. The truck slowly slips out of view, and eventually, the reporter turns around to see that the real story is taking place behind him.
CarsCarscoops

The 10 Millionth Kentucky-Made Toyota Camry Rolled Off The Line Today

After 35 years in operation, Toyota’s first fully-owned plant in North America just reached a pretty impressive milestone. The plant built its 10 millionth Camry today. One of America’s best-selling vehicles of all time, the Camry in question was an SE model finished in white with a black interior. You’ve got to respect Toyota for making this milestone car just as anonymous as every other Camry ever built.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2021 Toyota Tundra Is Way More Reliable Than the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500

The 2021 Toyota Tundra and 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 are two best-selling trucks. How do you decide between them? Consumer Reports ratings are a great way to decide which truck is a better fit for you. One look at the reliability ratings can help you decide between the 2021 Toyota Tundra or 2021 GMC Sierra 1500. The Tundra’s reliability rating is much higher. Let’s look at why.
Carsreviewgeek.com

GM Super Cruise to Offer Next Level Self-Driving Features in 2022

General Motors’ hands-free driving software will see some major improvements in 2022. Not only will Super Cruise find its way to several new vehicles, including the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, but it will gain the ability to tow trailers and overtake slow drivers that are in your way. Super...
Carsmobilesyrup.com

GM adds automatic lane changing to Super Cruise and more

GM is inching its cars toward a self-driving future as it rolls out the next update to the Super Cruise technology. This includes a new auto-lane-change manoeuvre and the ability to use base-level Super Cruise features while towing a trailer. This means that on compatible highways, people who are hauling trailers can now use Super Cruise to stay between the lines, but they can’t auto lane change.
Carsnsjonline.com

2021 GMC Canyon AT4: An off-road truck that looks excellent on-road

SAN DIEGO — Pickup trucks have been popular in the US for decades, but for many years they were primarily work vehicles. They were tough and rugged and built to haul. When my grandfather bought a new Chevy farm truck more than 30 years ago, he was disappointed to learn that he couldn’t buy one without a radio. He wanted the farmhands to be working, not sitting in the truck listening to music.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

Hands-Free Trailering? GM's Super Cruise Debuts New Features

General Motors announced it will introduce new Super Cruise capabilities on six model year 2022 vehicles in 2022. Super Cruise is the industry’s first hands-free driver-assistance technology. It will allow drivers to ride hands-free on over 200,000 miles on compatible roads across Canada and the U.S. The new capabilities are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy