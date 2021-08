Camila Cabello released her new single "Don't Go Yet" on Friday (July 23). The "Señorita" singer teased the song earlier this week and later debuted two Easter egg-filled trailers of the music video, where the 24-year-old singer is driving a vintage car while changing the radio station and getting whisked away in a joy ride before the video zooms out and reveals the miniature, tropical set in a claymation-style edit. The second clip picks up where the first one left off, where Cabello rings the doorbell to a pink mansion on top of the hill.