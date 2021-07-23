Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 21:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST FRIDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 907 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Piestewa Peak Park, Camelback Mountain, Scottsdale Airport, Desert Ridge Marketplace, North Mountain Park, Downtown Scottsdale, Papago Park, Salt River Indian Community, Metro Center Mall, Sky Harbor Airport, Deer Valley Airport, Tempe Marketplace, Arizona State University and Arizona State Fairgrounds. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED