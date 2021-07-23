Cancel
Red Sox 5, Yankees 4: I don’t even know

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday was bananas. I’m really not sure what to say. Things were pretty normal early on with the offense coming up empty in the first half of the game. Then rain came and delayed things for an hour, and all hell broke loose. It looked like a baserunning blunder cost the Red Sox the game, but then they came back in the bottom of the ninth against Chad Green to send it to extras. That worked against them, though, when Matt Barnes gave the lead right back to New York despite retiring all three batters he faced. Fortunately, the Yankees bullpen is depleted and Brooks Kriske threw four wild pitches in the bottom of the inning to help the Red Sox walk it off. In a season full of crazy, come-from-behind victories, this is instantly one of the wildest.

