Red Sox 5, Yankees 4: I don’t even know

The Red Sox look to win the series from the Yankees when they finish off the four-game set this afternoon at Fenway behind Martín Pérez (1:10 p.m. NESN, TBS out-of-market). Pérez will square off with Domingo Germán, who looks to even up the series for the pinstripes after their late-inning rally on Saturday got them in the win column. Pérez’s last start was also against the Yankees, during which he went 4 innings and gave up 3 runs—an improvement over his previous start against the Bronx Bombers, during which he went 3.2 innings and game up 3 runs, albeit all unearned. Pérez will look to go more than five innings for the first time in three weeks, having struggled against the Phillies (and Yankees, as noted) in the interim. We vote that he does so.