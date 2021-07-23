Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

‘It’s just ice-cream’: settlers’ chilly response to Ben & Jerry’s boycott

By and Quique Kierszenbaum in Efrat, Bethan McKernan Middle East correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjTvJ_0b5NO3Hb00
Asher Goodman, 29 runs Pizzeria Efrat, an American style pizzeria in Efret, West Bank. His late father first brought Ben &amp; Jerry’s ice cream to the settlement from New York 30 years ago. Photograph: Quique Kierszenbaum

There are blue skies and green grass outside and inside Pizzeria Efrat, a restaurant in a settlement of the same name in the occupied West Bank .

Outside, the pizza parlour is surrounded by lush parks and wide, quiet roads. Inside, the famous cartoon cows on tubs of Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream greet customers from no fewer than three branded freezer cabinets, stacks of red pizza boxes piled up behind them.

Ben & Jerry’s announced on Monday that it would no longer supply ice-cream to Israeli settlers in the Palestinian territories , saying that doing business there was “inconsistent with our values”. The decision is one of the highest-profile rebukes by a well-known brand of Israeli settlements built on land captured in the 1967 war, which are regarded as illegal under international law.

The boycott has dominated the news agenda in Israel this week, generating far more outcry than the Pegasus project revelations .

Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, declared the ice-cream-maker’s decision “a new type of terrorism”, while the prime minister, Naftali Bennett, warned the chief executive of Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, that there would be “serious consequences” for the “anti-Israel” move. Many more voices in the media and political establishment have denounced the company as antisemitic.

But in the wealthy settlement of Efrat, south of Bethlehem – a transplanted slice of Americana in the middle of the Holy Land – residents did not seem particularly bothered.

“It’s a pro-Palestinian move, an anti-Israel move,” said Renay Hersh, a shopper originally from Los Angeles, outside a supermarket next to the pizzeria. “Why should we give in? It’s just ice-cream,” the 63-year-old said.

Co-founded by a New York orthodox rabbi in 1983, Efrat’s population has since grown to about 10,000 people, many of them cultural anglophones from the US, or with family ties there.

Houses here are expensive, reflecting the high demand from Jerusalem commuters seeking a suburban lifestyle on land that once belonged to four Palestinian villages. On the other side of the valley, Palestinian orchards and gardens, not connected to the Israeli water supply, are brown and dry from the summer heat.

“My dad came from New York and bought Ben & Jerry’s to Gush Etzion [a cluster of settlements including Efrat] 30 years ago,” said Asher Goodman, 29, who took over the restaurant when his father died four years ago. “It’s a big seller for us, part of the American style of the pizzeria.

“Israelis love Ben & Jerry’s. This is a national problem that is not just about Judea and Samaria [the Israeli term for the West Bank] … We will keep selling it.”

The settler movement has used religion, history and security as justifications for building on Palestinian land over the past 50 years; some are also drawn for economic reasons, such as a lower cost of living and large government subsidies.

Settlers enjoy full rights as Israeli citizens, even though the state itself regards the West Bank as disputed rather than sovereign territory. And while settlers themselves are diverse in their beliefs and backgrounds, they share in common the idea that there is little difference, or none, between Jewish communities living on either side of the Green Line.

Today about 700,000 settlers live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in what is regarded by the Palestinians and the international community as one of the major impediments to lasting peace.

“It’s been an unstoppable campaign of what is de facto annexation of Palestinian land. [Settlement-building] started a long time ago but it’s now much more vocal and they are less afraid of repercussions,” said Dr Anna Khdair, a legal researcher and advocacy officer at al-Haq , a human rights organisation based in Ramallah.

“In a way I wonder if because now it is so mainstream it actually shows more visibly what Palestinians are suffering, and that could act as a corrective. It’s important we keep talking about [divesting from and boycotting] settlements as a normal path of action rather than some radical act.”

Ben & Jerry’s is far from alone in taking a stand. Earlier this month, Norway’s largest pension fund announced it had divested assets in 16 companies that work in the occupied West Bank, including the telecom equipment giant Motorola, and the owner of the McDonald’s Israeli franchise has refused to venture into settlement communities at all.

But the ice-cream brand is likely to face a difficult battle in following through with the withdrawal when its current licensing partnership in Israel expires at the end of next year. When Airbnb took similar action in 2018, it was hit with lawsuits in the US and Israel alleging discrimination, leading the company to renege on the decision five months later.

“Being cynical, if a company says it’s no longer going to do business in the settlements, another one will show up to take its place. But Ben & Jerry’s is an interesting case because it’s so popular: this decision reaches into every household in Israel,” said Hagit Ofran, the director of the left-wing Zionist movement Peace Now ’s settlement watch team.

“If some other company stopped importing bulldozers, it’s unlikely as many people would notice,” she added.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Palestinians#Settler#Israeli Law#Food Drink#Unilever Ben Jerry#Americana#Pro Palestinian#Anglophones#Israelis#Jewish#Al Haq#Motorola#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
Restaurants
Country
Norway
News Break
Pizza
Country
Palestine
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

FBI agent allegedly used photos of female staff as bait in sex-trafficking sting

An FBI agent faces potential disciplinary measures after an investigation by the justice department’s internal watchdog revealed he allegedly asked a female support staffer to provide “provocative” photos of herself that he used as bait in an undercover sex-trafficking operation. In a memo on Monday, the inspector general, Michael Horowitz,...
BusinessNew York Post

Coming soon to Israel: Judea and Samaria’s Ben & Jerry’s, a copycat brand

A nonprofit group says its plans to knock off Ben & Jerry’s in Israel — and it’s itching to go to court if the ice cream maker tries to stop it. The Shurat HaDin Law Center in Tel Aviv has applied to distribute Ben & Jerry’s frozen desserts in the West Bank under the name “Judea and Samaria’s Ben & Jerry’s” — arguing that the Vermont-based company forfeited its trademark rights when it said it would be freezing sales in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
ReligionFOXBusiness

Kosher authority weighs-in on Ben & Jerry's Israel controversy

Jewish religious groups are hoping to use their muscle, mainly through buying power, to change Ben & Jerry's corporate mind after the company's announcement that it will end its franchise agreement with a factory and distributor in both East Jerusalem and in the West Bank. The company stated on its...
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida could boycott Ben & Jerry's over ice cream company's decision not to sell in occupied Palestinian territories

Florida could place Ben & Jerry’s on a “scrutinized” companies list that prohibits government contracts or investments, because the ice-cream maker plans to stop doing business in territories it believes Israel shouldn’t control. Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday advised Ben & Jerry’s and its London-based parent company...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

What the Ben & Jerry’s Meltdown Reveals About Israel

No company does progressive politics quite like Ben & Jerry’s. The Vermont-based ice-cream maker has a reputation for corporate activism, owing to its support for a wide array of left-wing causes, including marriage equality, Occupy Wall Street, and Black Lives Matter. But when the company announced this week that it will no longer sell its products in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, it faced an outcome that every ice-cream maker fears most: a meltdown.
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israeli Parliament Urges Ben & Jerry's To Reverse Boycott

Three-quarters of the Israeli parliament on Wednesday urged Ben & Jerry's Homemade Holdings Inc., to reverse its decision to end its ice cream sales in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. Ninety out of the 120 Knesset members signed a letter sent to the Vermont-based ice cream company opposing its boycott, calling...
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Dershowitz to sue Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream

New York, NY (77WABC)- Alan Dershowitz made a surprise appearance on Bernie & Sid in the Morning, and discussed how he will be bringing a lawsuit against Ben & Jerry’s amid the news that they will no longer sell ice cream in Israeli occupied territory, stating it’s ‘inconsistent with their values’. The Vermont-born ice cream giants issued the following statement on their website:
WorldThe Jewish Press

Ecuador’s Largest Grocer Takes Ben & Jerry’s Off the Shelf

(Israel Hayom via JNS) Ecuador’s largest supermarket chain, owned by El Rosado Group, has announced that it will no longer sell ice cream manufactured by Unilever, which owns Ben & Jerry’s. The company has over 180 stores across Ecuador and is joining other supermarket stores worldwide that are protesting the...
Food & DrinksForward

Meet the Ben & Jerry’s franchisee pushing back against boycott — and his customers, who just want to cool off

It’s a high of 90 in New York, but the southeast corner of 104th and Broadway is shady with scaffolding seating. It helps that there’s ice cream nearby. Joel Gasman’s Ben & Jerry’s store, a handsome scoop shop with a mosaic pillar at the entrance, is supplying the usual bonanza of flavors and, beginning this week, a bit of resistance directed at the corporate office.
Food & DrinksKXL

Ben & Jerry’s Doesn’t Deserve Your Support

The ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s has decided they would make a statement by refusing to sell their products in parts of Israel– Judea and Samaria, two areas that have been continuously in the possession of the Jewish people for nearly 4,000 years Should you boycott Ben & Jerry’s in response? Lars brings on Rabbi Yaakov Menken who is the Managing Director at Coalition for Jewish Values, the largest rabbinic public policy organization in America for more information.
Middle EastPosted by
TheConversationAU

How Golda Meir, Israel's 'Iron Lady', helped establish an independent Jewish state

This piece is part of a new series in collaboration with the ABC’s Saturday Extra program. Each week, the show will have a “who am I” quiz for listeners about influential figures who helped shape the 20th century, and we will publish profiles for each one. You can read the other pieces in the series here. Golda Meir was the fourth prime minister of Israel and the first woman to hold that position. She was hugely influential in the building of a Jewish and Zionist Israel, and a significant – and also controversial – figure in world politics. Born Golda Mabovitch in...
NFLWashington Times

Ben & Jerry’s boycott of settlements condemned by Israel officials

Ben & Jerry’s announced Monday it would stop selling its ice cream in the West Bank settlements, handing a significant victory to the anti-Israel boycott movement and spurring scathing condemnations from Israeli officials. In its statement, Ben & Jerry’s said it would not renew its licensing agreement with its licensee...
Businessarcamax.com

Israel warns Unilever chief over Ben & Jerry's boycott

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Unilever Plc Chief Executive Officer Alan Jope that Ben & Jerry’s plans to halt sales in Jewish West Bank settlements and areas of east Jerusalem will have “serious repercussions, legal and otherwise.”. Bennett said the Unilever ice cream brand had taken a “blatantly anti-Israel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy