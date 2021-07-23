Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth 13's gear up for Regionals after automatically advancing

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
 10 days ago
Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth Baseball has been around for over six decades, producing big league talent like Dean Palmer, David Ross, and Reggie Jefferson. They also boast several World Series titles, with the last coming in 2018.

There's a chance to add three more titles to their already impressive resume, as the 13, 14 and 15 year old teams are still in the hunt. All three play in their respective Regional tournaments next week. The 13's will be playing for the first time, as their state tournament didn't make so they automatically advanced. Head coach Mike Harrison notes they're talented, but since they haven't played, it'll be interesting to see how they come together.

"We've tried to play as many intersquad games as we could. We've played other teams," he said. "We played our 15 year old team. You can't do anything in the cages or on the field that replicates what you have in a game. You can't kill them at practice. We've had to pace it out a little bit because they were so excited and we didn't want to peak two weeks before the Regional."

"I'm happy that we made it past state, but we still have to work for everything that we have moving forward," added Mark Metcalf. "There's nothing given to us. It's really exciting. Just have to take it one inning at a time. Win every inning, win every game."

Regionals for the 13's is in Jackson... Tennessee... they start play on Wednesday... if they win Regionals -- they are World Series bound...

