"They're a joy to coach every single day:" Mike Norvell praises quarterbacks Travis, Milton

By Alison Posey
 10 days ago
Early chatter has Jordan Travis, who started the majority of last season and transfer McKenzie Milton as the two front runners to claim the role of starting quarterback for the Florida State football team. They're also the ones to keep an eye on when camp starts in two weeks.

Both made the trip to Charlotte to represent the Seminoles for ACC Media Day. This coaching staff said all spring that Milton, who transferred from UCF has been a leader in the meeting room for his teammates. He hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in 2018, Travis started six games for the Seminoles last season. Norvell not leaning one way or the other Thursday at ACC Media Days, instead praising both for their hard work.

"There's a lot of guys that go through college football with just a soul focus on themselves," he said. "Those two young men, they care about who they get to be with and who they get to represent on their journey. They're a joy to coach every single day. To see them compete with each other.The quarterback position is unique and those guys are both battling and bringing out the best of themselves and bringing out the best in each other."

Florida State opens fall camp on Saturday, August 7th.

