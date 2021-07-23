Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Lil Nas X – “Industry Baby” (Feat. Jack Harlow)

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X caused plenty of controversy with his last song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” both real and manufactured, and he’s been rewarded with a single that’s spent its lifetime in the upper reaches of the Billboard charts. At the beginning of this week, he released a promo video that played up his legal troubles with Nike and teased the release of his next single, “Industry Baby,” which is out now. The track features Jack Harlow and was co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West, who has his own business going on today.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nike
Related
CelebritiesJezebel

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Not Asking Jack Harlow to Go Gay-for-Pay When He Had the Chance

Since you were presumably alive and existing this past week, I’m assuming you saw Lil Nas X’s new “Industry Baby” video in which he breaks a bunch of incarcerated gays out of prison and sets the fucking place aflame on his way out. Coming off of the “Montero” clip only a couple months ago, I have to ask: Is there any other pop star working today who does the whole “music video as event” thing as well as he does? I also have to answer: no!
MusicNBC News

Lil Nas X's provocative ‘Industry Baby’ video is also a nod to the Bail Project

Lil Nas X definitely is not backing down from stirring up controversy. After a series of sexually provocative videos and TV appearances that found him lap-dancing Satan, soul-kissing a man on national TV, and splitting the crotch of his pants on “Saturday Night Live” (okay, that last one was an accident), he’s actually stripped down — intentionally this time — in the jail-themed video for his new song “Industry Baby.”
Relationshipsthebrag.com

Lil Nas X has warned that the ‘Industry Baby’ video is not for children

Ahead of the release of his track ‘Industry Baby, Lil Nas X took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents. Lil Nas X said RIP but I’m not responsible for your kids’ internet consumption. Ahead of the release of the music video for his upcoming track ‘Industry baby’, the ‘Montero’ and ‘Old Town Road’ rapper took to Twitter to drop a content warning for parents.
CelebritiesEffingham Radio

Lil Nas X Apologizes For Not Asking Jack Harlow To Be A Part Of ‘Industry Baby’ Shower Scene

Jack Harlow took to social media and said that he would have been a part of the shower scene in Lil Nas X's video "Industry Baby" if he would have asked. Harlow said via social media, “Nas wrote the whole treatment for this video and I followed his lead every step of the way. If he had asked me to be in that shower scene I woulda been in that shower scene. I just let the mastermind cook. Honored to be apart of it.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Break Out of Jail in Incredible New “Industry Baby” Video: Watch

Lil Nas X has shared the music video for his new song “Industry Baby,” and the visual picks up where the trailer left off: After a trial, Lil Nas X gets sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison, where he lifts weights, dances in the showers, and, like all of the other inmates, rocks a pink jumpsuit. Later in the video, featured artist (and fellow Montero inmate) Jack Harlow slips Lil Nas X a small pickaxe to aid an escape. Watch the “Industry Baby” music video—based on a story by Lil Nas X and directed by Christian Breslauer—below.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(News) Lil Nas X Teases Upcoming Music with Jack Harlow, Kanye West and Take A Daytrip

This Friday, Lil Nas X will release a new single titled Industry Baby. The song features bars from Jack Harlow. It was co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. Lil Nas X announced the song in a parody video released on Monday. He took many roles as he mocked Nike’s displeasure over the so-called Satan Shoes released earlier this year. A preview of the song played at the end of the video.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Lil Nas X Is Pushing New Boundaries in His “Industry Baby” Video

Lil Nas X’s album rollout has officially taken a turn into the multiversal. Last night, he dropped the music video for “Industry Baby,” a Kanye West and Take a Daytrip-produced track featuring Jack Harlow and some serious horn rips. It’s the next step in one of the wildest multi-platform promo campaigns in existence, which has included a sacrilegious music video, a Nike lawsuit, allegedly real human blood, making out with Dominic Fike on behalf of Brockhampton, and at least one billion pissed-off conservative tweets. Welcome to the Lil Nas X Cinematic Universe.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Announces New Single With Jack Harlow

This Friday, Lil Nas X will release the new single “Industry Baby.” Jack Harlow features on the track, co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. The “Industry Baby” announcement video fictionalizes a trial regarding Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” a limited-edition collab made with MSCHF. The Satan shoes were inspired by Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video, in which Lil Nas X gives a lap dance to Satan. Each of the 666 sneakers allegedly contained a drop of human blood.
CelebritiesDerrick

Lil Nas X strips down and hits the showers for hot, pink ‘Industry Baby’ video

Hey, it’s a holiday: aka the day Lil Nas X decided to bless us with his latest single, “Industry Baby.”. Following the chart-topping success of his sexy, satanic sensation “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” the rapper, singer and social media wizard dropped the vibrant music video Friday for his new collaboration with rapper Jack Harlow — and it’s already a viral phenomenon.
Musichypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Enlists Jack Harlow for Kanye West and Take A Daytrip-Produced Single "INDUSTRY BABY"

Lil Nas X has joined forces with Jack Harlow for his brand new single, “INDUSTRY BABY.”. Produced by Kanye West and Take A Daytrip, the collab clocks in at three-and-a-half minutes and hears the pair touch on their rise to fame. Lil Nas X also expresses his desire to work with Nicki Minaj, compares himself to popstar Justin Bieber and harks back to his childhood nickname, Doobie. Meanwhile, Harlow calls himself a “late bloomer” and tells everyone watching him to just wait and see what he comes up with next.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Lil Nas X Storms Streaming Platforms With ‘Industry Baby’

While much of the buzz around Lil Nas X‘s new single centers around its eye-grabbing music video, the song is unquestionably building into a hit on its own accord. Armed with the momentum of the visual, the track has premiered on Spotify US at #2 with 2,180,169 streams. What’s more,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy