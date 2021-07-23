Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

DeSantis Promises ‘Normal’ School Year in Florida, Says Students Won’t be ‘Muzzled’ by Masks

By Rudy Takala
mediaite.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Thursday he wouldn’t allow his state’s students to be “muzzled” in the school year ahead. “There’s been talk about potentially people advocating at the federal level about imposing compulsory masks on kids,” DeSantis said at a morning press conference in Fort Pierce. “We’re not doing that in Florida, OK? At the end of the day, we’ve got to start putting our kids first. We’ve got to look out for their education. Is it really comfortable, is it really healthy for them to be muzzled and have their breathing obstructed all day long in school? I don’t think it is.”

www.mediaite.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Fort Pierce, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normal School Year#The Washington Post#The White House#Politico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Florida StateClick10.com

Legal experts question DeSantis’ ban on schools’ face mask mandates in Florida

MIAMI – The face mask mandates controversy returned to Florida just as the Delta variant presents a new surge in hospitalizations and deaths. The Florida Constitution clearly gives county school districts and boards the authority to operate, control and supervise public schools in the area. This authority was especially effective on issues of public health at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
EducationLaw.com

DeSantis Says Order Will Block Mask Requirements in Schools

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will issue an executive order to prohibit school districts from imposing mask-wearing requirements as students return to classes in August. Scoffing at revised COVID-19 guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DeSantis questioned potential health effects of forcing students to wear masks for hours at a time and said parents should be allowed to decide whether their children use face coverings.
Educationlakeshorepublicradio.org

Students Need To Be In Classrooms, With Masks, This Fall, Education Secretary Says

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has a message for schools across the country ahead of the new school year: Students need to be in classrooms. "That's where students learn best," Cardona told NPR's A Martínez. "Schools are more than just places where students learn how to read and write — they're communities. They're like second families to our students."
Florida StateMother Jones

COVID Is Spiking in Florida and Mississippi. Their GOP Governors Are Waging War Against Masks.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Saturday, Florida recorded 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, breaking its one-day record for new cases. But even as the state swells with fresh infections, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis remains hellbent on his war against mask mandates. He even recently barred school districts from instituting mask mandates when classes reconvene in August.
EducationSouthern Poverty Law Center

SPLC Statement on Governor DeSantis’ Executive Order Blocking School Mask Mandates

FLORIDA – With millions of children across Florida set to return to school this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday barring school districts from implementing face mask requirements for their students. The order, which ignores guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and recommendations by the American Pediatrics Association, puts millions of children and Black and low-income communities at risk of COVID-19 and new variants that spread more easily and quickly.
Educationtallahasseereports.com

DeSantis Issues Order to Prevent School Mask Mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday aimed at blocking school boards from requiring students to wear masks when the academic year begins in August. In part, the order directs state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to withhold funds to “noncompliant” school boards that impose mask requirements. The Republican governor’s...
Florida Statemediaite.com

Matt Gaetz Jokes About Catching ‘The Florida Variant’ of Covid: ‘It Affects The Brain’

As Covid-19 cases hit a record high in Florida — 21,683 new cases, the highest daily total since the pandemic began, according to the AP — self-proclaimed “Florida Man” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) used the contagious virus as fodder for jokes at several rallies held on Saturday, telling his audience that instead of catching the Delta variant, he had caught the “Florida variant.”
Public Healthfloridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis says CDC would mask kids ‘indefinitely’ if they could

The Governor doesn't want kids forcibly 'muzzled.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his rhetorical offensive against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday night, on a day when Florida set a record for COVID-19 diagnoses. The Governor has already banned mask mandates in Florida schools, meaning that local districts cannot...
Florida Statetennesseestar.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis Holds Roundtable with Experts to Discuss Masks in Schools

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Monday held a press conference with medical professionals, a concerned parent, and a student to discuss masks in schools for the upcoming school year. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University and research associate at the National Bureau of Economics Research (NEBR), H. Cody Meissner, MD, a pediatrician and chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Disease and professor of pediatrics at the Tufts University School of Medicine, and Mark McDonald, MD, a clinical child psychiatrist, all participated in the roundtable.
EducationWCAX

Back-to-school uncertainty in New York as students await COVID guidelines

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is just six weeks away from students returning to the classrooms but COVID guidelines are still up in the air. No COVID guidelines have been released by the state yet for the upcoming school year but there is just enough time to get children fully vaccinated before the school year starts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy