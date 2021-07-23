DeSantis Promises ‘Normal’ School Year in Florida, Says Students Won’t be ‘Muzzled’ by Masks

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Thursday he wouldn’t allow his state’s students to be “muzzled” in the school year ahead. “There’s been talk about potentially people advocating at the federal level about imposing compulsory masks on kids,” DeSantis said at a morning press conference in Fort Pierce. “We’re not doing that in Florida, OK? At the end of the day, we’ve got to start putting our kids first. We’ve got to look out for their education. Is it really comfortable, is it really healthy for them to be muzzled and have their breathing obstructed all day long in school? I don’t think it is.”