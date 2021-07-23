Cancel
Don Rickles Longtime Home Fetches Massive Offer After Just a Week on the Market

By John Jamison
 11 days ago
Don Rickles has gone down as the king of insult comedy. In fact, it was his roast of Frank Sinatra that put him on the map and set up his entire legendary career. Now, the late comedian’s house is up for sale. And within a week, it has already found a multi-million dollar offer.

