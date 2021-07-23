Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Belarus NGOs condemn government crackdown after ‘black week’ of raids

By Andrew Roth in Moscow
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DNXi4_0b5NNNof00
Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski was among those arrested last week. Photograph: Dmitry Brushko/AP

The government of Belarus has launched a broad crackdown on civil society, launching raids and arrests on dozens of organisations in what has been described as a “black week” for the country’s NGOs.

The raids, which began last week, have touched all corners of civil society, from groups that campaign for political prisoners’ rights to those that crowdfund medical care and have helped medics in the fight against coronavirus.

The pressure follow mass arrests of opposition politicians and the closure and harassment of much of the country’s independent media , as longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko seeks to stamp out even apolitical efforts by Belarusians to self-organise.

Related: ‘Persecuted, jailed, destroyed’: Belarus seeks to stifle dissent

“It’s a total purge of civil society,” said Marina Vorobei, the founder of Freeunion.online, an online platform for public unions and initiatives that helps with self-organisation and provides tools for secure networking and remote work. “NGOs have always been under pressure in Belarus … but these raids, this wave of arrests and seizures have never been seen by the non-profit sector.”

Many expected the crackdown. In an interview last month, Valentin Stefanovich of the Viasna human rights centre, which provides financial and legal assistance to political prisoners, said they had been hit with raids and criminal cases and were expecting further pressure from the government.

“[Everyone] can be arrested in our country today,” Stefanovich said when asked if he was worried about being detained. “Part of our organisation has gone abroad. So they’ll never be able to shut down our activities completely. But as for me personally, it could happen at any moment, and I may not manage to get away. It’s just the way it is.”

Last Wednesday, police raided the offices and homes of at least 14 rights groups, media organisations, NGOs and charity groups, including 10 members of Viasna. Stefanovich was arrested, along with chairman Ales Bialiatski, Uladzimir Labkovich and his partner Nina Labkovich. The raids and arrests have continued, with more than 60 searches having taken place over the last 10 days.

“These raids and arbitrary arrests are just another instance of the crackdown against human rights defenders, civil society organisations and independent media that has been going on since the widely disputed presidential election in August 2020, when thousands of Belarusians took to the streets in mostly peaceful protests,” Viasna wrote in a statement.

The blow against NGOs has also extended to groups that focus exclusively on charity work, crowdfunding and organising medical aid for vulnerable communities that now face being cut off entirely.

Last week, police also raided the office and homes of senior members of the Imena NGO , an online platform that crowdfunds aid to help solve societal problems in Belarus. Its projects help fund homes for children with cancer and other terminally ill children, shelters for women and children who have been the victims of domestic violence, aid for the homeless, search parties, and support for medics battling Covid-19 .

Katerina Sinyuk, the organisation’s founder, said that she could not discuss the investigation against the group because she had been required to sign a non-disclosure agreement. In the meantime, the organisation’s bank accounts have been frozen, effectively paralysing their operations.

“We help people in difficult situations regardless of their political beliefs. We don’t ask what their views or orientations are. That’s the point of charity work,” said Sinyuk in an interview, adding that their projects have helped more than 50,000 people.

“Why have we fallen in this situation and what should we tell the people that we help now?” she continued. “We don’t know. We don’t want to abandon them because these are very vulnerable people.”

“For many we’re the only source of funding,” she said. “And of course all these projects are just in shock.”

One example was a mobile children’s hospice that provides care and medicine to dozens of children around the country.

“We need to help look after these children because besides us, there really is nobody permanently raising funding for these kinds of projects,” she said. “This situation could lead to thousands of people being left without care.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Belarus#Ngo#Condemn#Black Week#Protest Riot#Ap#Belarusians#Freeunion Online#The Imena Ngo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Protests
Related
Public SafetyThe Guardian

FBI agent allegedly used photos of female staff as bait in sex-trafficking sting

An FBI agent faces potential disciplinary measures after an investigation by the justice department’s internal watchdog revealed he allegedly asked a female support staffer to provide “provocative” photos of herself that he used as bait in an undercover sex-trafficking operation. In a memo on Monday, the inspector general, Michael Horowitz,...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
Public Safetywcn247.com

Belarus arrests 3 journalists in continuing media crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus have raided the offices of an independent newspaper and detained three of its journalists as part of a relentless crackdown on media outlets and civil society activists. The Belarusian Association of Journalists said that the paper's editor and two of its journalists were detained Monday. They were taken into custody after the search of the newspaper’s office in the city of Maladzyechna. BAJ said that a total of 64 searches have been conducted over the last 10 days. Thirty-two journalists in total are in custody. They are awaiting trial or serving their sentences. Belarus was rocked by months of protests following authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko's reelection to a sixth term that the opposition saw as rigged.
Advocacywcn247.com

Belarus leader vows to keep up raids of NGOs, media outlets

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The longtime leader of Belarus vowed Thursday to continue a crackdown on civil society activists he regards as “bandits and foreign agents.” President Alexander Lukashenko chided officials in his administration Thursday for allowing the operation of non-governmental organizations that he called “harmful to the state.” He said, “Do you think it’s easy? There are thousands of our people working for them, and their brains are distorted and brainwashed with foreign money.” Belarusian authorities have ramped up raids and arrests of independent journalists and civil society activists in recent weeks. The Viasna human rights center said the country’s law enforcement agencies have conducted more than 200 searches of offices and apartments of journalists and activists this month..
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Belarus shuts more civil society groups in wide crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarusian authorities on Friday announced the closure of 15 nongovernmental organizations, part of a sweeping crackdown on independent media and civil society activists that includes shutting dozens of NGOs. The groups ordered to close include the Human Constanta human rights center, the Names charity organization, BelSetka...
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

RFE/RL Condemns Detention Of Another Of Its Correspondents In Belarus

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has condemned Belarus's detention of another of its correspondents, Ales Dashchynski, as authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues to crack down on independent media. Dashchynski's relatives told RFE/RL that police detained him on July 16 after his apartment in Minsk was searched and his computer, telephone, a...
Public Safetynonpareilonline.com

Belarus expands crackdown on independent media

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus raided the homes and offices of independent media outlets and civil society activists Friday, widening a crackdown on opposition in the ex-Soviet nation. The Belarusian Association of Journalists and the Viasna human rights center said authorities searched the apartments and offices of at...
Protestsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Poland Detains Rights Activist From Siberia On Russian Red Notice

Polish authorities have detained Russian human rights activist Yevgeny Khasoyev, acting upon a red-notice request from Moscow via Interpol. Khasoyev, who is from the Siberian region of Buryatia, told RFE/RL that he was detained on July 21 and will be held for 48 hours until a Polish court decides on his possible extradition to Russia.
Advocacymarketresearchtelecast.com

Belarus closes more than 40 NGOs as “foreign agents”

Belarusian authorities have shut down more than 40 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) after the Council of Ministers chaired by Alexandr Lukashenko called them “foreign agents” and “bandits” on Thursday. Among the disqualified organizations are entities with profiles as different as the defense of human, cultural or ecological rights, among others. Viasná...
Protestssandiegouniontribune.com

Myanmar prisoners protest military with chants, songs

BANGKOK — Prisoners inside Myanmar’s most notorious jail held a protest Friday, singing popular songs opposing the military government and chanting political slogans, according to nearby residents and to video uploaded to social media. One video showed a street close to Insein Prison in Yangon with clear audio of voices...
WorldPosted by
WSB Radio

Groups say Myanmar journalists in peril amid crackdown

BANGKOK — (AP) — Journalists in Myanmar face extreme peril as the military-controlled government cracks down on independent reporting, human rights and media advocates say. The government installed by the military in a Feb. 1 takeover has criminalized many aspects of reporting and arrested dozens of journalists, driving many into...
AdvocacyLiterary Hub

The Belarus government has moved to liquidate PEN Belarus.

Yesterday, the Belarusian Justice Ministry moved to shut down PEN Belarus, sister organization of PEN America currently run by Nobel winner Svetlana Alexievich. This news comes amid widespread crackdowns on civil society activists and independent media by the Belarusian government this week, which president Alexander Lukashenko described as a “mopping-up operation” to stop “bandits and foreign agents.” This month alone, as the Associated Press reports, the Belarusian government has conducted over 200 raids of offices and apartments of activists and journalists; and in October 2020, police detained four members of PEN Belarus after their participation in peaceful protests.
Public SafetyVoice of America

Raids, Arrests Will Not Deter Us, Belarus Media Say

Belarus is purging the space for information, local journalists say, pointing to raids on independent media outlets, arrests including of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondents, and moves to shutter the Belarusian Association of Journalists. Journalists, members of the opposition and activists have been targeted for arrest or harassment since widespread...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Myanmar Shadow Government Condemns Army Ruler for Taking PM Role

(Reuters) - Members of a shadow government set up by opponents of Myanmar's coup condemned on Monday the country's military ruler for taking on the role of prime minister in a caretaker government and said the move was designed to try to win legitimacy. Military ruler Min Aung Hlaing made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy