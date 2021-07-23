Two children hit by car in Rockford in critical condition, driver now in custody

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were struck in an apparent hit and run crash late Thursday night on Rockford’s west side. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Rockford Police Department was at the scene of a car accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford. After asking the public to avoid the area, police reporter that two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were struck by a car in an apparent hit and run. Rockford Police have since clarified that it was a 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl that were struck. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this time.