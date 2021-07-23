Cancel
Rockford, IL

Two children hit by car in Rockford in critical condition, driver now in custody

By WIFR Newsroom
WIFR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were struck in an apparent hit and run crash late Thursday night on Rockford’s west side. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the Rockford Police Department was at the scene of a car accident at the intersection of Central Avenue and School Street in Rockford. After asking the public to avoid the area, police reporter that two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were struck by a car in an apparent hit and run. Rockford Police have since clarified that it was a 4-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl that were struck. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this time.

