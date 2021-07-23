What's the Most Expensive Bottle of Bourbon?
Bourbon whiskey's reputation as the everyman's drink is well-earned, but there's still plenty of high-end hooch out there. Whether it's age, provenance, rarity or a tornado tearing open a distillery, bourbon collectors of the last decade have driven prices through the roof (more on the tornado later). Historically, it was scotch whisky that attracted the type of person willing to spend thousands of dollars on a single bottle. Today, there are bourbons valued in the tens of thousands, and prices are only rising as the spirit's popularity grows. Excluding extreme vintage and historical bottles sold at auction, our collection of the most expensive bourbon you can buy begins above the Pappy 23-Year Line — or just about $3,500 a bottle.www.gearpatrol.com
