Images of Supreme x Nike's SB Dunk High "By Any Means" in Navy and Red Surface

Back in 2018, Nike chose 14 female designers to update 1980 designs and today we learned via first look images that one of the silhouettes will be the Nike Dunk High Rebel. Giving models code names like Rebel, Jester, Lover, Sage, and Explorer, the Dunk High is now obviously the Rebel style which will not disappoint. While the Nike Dunk High is as popular as they come in 2021, Nike has taken the time to reimagine the silhouette which appears with similar design quirks as the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow. This offering comes dressed in a colorway of Cashmere, Green Noise, and Pale Coral, which features a multi-color design of white and soft pink on the base with multiple colors being placed throughout via the overlay system like orange, blue, green, and yellow. Green Nike Swooshes are placed on the sides as usual while a smaller black embroidered Swoosh also makes an appearance on the side paneling. A thick stacked white rubber midsole is placed at the bottoms while a creamy tan outsole is also placed at the bottoms.