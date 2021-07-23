Images of Supreme x Nike's SB Dunk High "By Any Means" in Navy and Red Surface
Supreme and Nike have returned with another colorway of their SB Dunk High “By Any Means,” which follow last month’s white pair. Revealed by sneaker insider @sneakerknockerzllc, the upcoming kicks come in a two-tone colorblocking design. The mudguards, eyestays, Swooshes, heels and collar flaps are dressed in a navy blue hue. Meanwhile, the color red graces the toeboxes, quarters and collars. Elsewhere, the heel is embroidered with Supreme’s “By Any Means” motif along with the sportswear brand’s signature NYC logo. Rounding out the style are other details like “No <3” near the toe, “Supreme Team” on the heel, “Sup” on the tongue and “World Famous” on the laces’ tips.hypebae.com
