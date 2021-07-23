Delta variant has even conservatives talking up the vaccine but reluctance remains

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has hinted that she may run for a US Senate seat.“If God wants me to do it, I will,” Ms Palin said at a Christian conservative conference hosted by Che Ahn, leader of the New Apostolic Reformation movement.Ms Palin was governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, when she resigned. The potential comeback she hinted at would be to run for senator of that state, which would mean campaigning against a longtime incumbent, Senator Lisa Murkowski.Ms Murkowski, a moderate Republican, represents the opposite wing of the GOP from Ms Palin, who has closely...