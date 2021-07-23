Cancel
POTUS

Delta variant has even conservatives talking up the vaccine but reluctance remains

By Zachary B. Wolf
CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
CNN — There’s something new in the air, and it’s not just the Delta variant. Now that the pandemic is isolated mostly to those who won’t get the vaccine, and vaccination rates lag particularly in red states, Republican governors who raced to pander to personal freedom and enact bans on mask and vaccine requirements are pushing their citizens to get the shot as Covid rates rise and their states’ hospitals fill up.

Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Ex-GOP Rep. Slams Republicans' 'War on Public Health' Amid COVID Surge

Former Representative David Jolly of Florida strongly criticized Republican lawmakers in Congress and his home state who continue to express opposition to public health guidance when it comes to COVID-19. A number of prominent GOP lawmakers have voiced opposition to the vaccines, while many have slammed public health guidance intended...
AdvocacyPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The coming eviction crisis

At midnight tonight, federal protections barring evictions will expire, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes during the pandemic. The expiration has led to a wave of infighting between the White House and House Democrats over the administration’s last-second punt to Congress on the issue — a bit of a surprise, given how closely the Biden administration tends to work with House leadership.
U.S. Politicsalaskapublic.org

Young, Murkowski ramp up message on COVID-19 vaccines as delta variant surges

Alaska Congressman Don Young and U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski are using their social media channels to promote vaccination against COVID-19 as infections and hospitalizations surge again. “There’s much misinformation out there so I’ll be very clear in my position: These shots are safe, effective and they cost you nothing,” Young...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

A depressing number on Republicans and the vaccine

CNN — The White House announced Monday that 70% of eligible Americans have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. Also on Monday a new Monmouth University national poll came out that showed 31% of Republicans saying they will likely never get the vaccine. Never. As in not ever.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Vaccination rates pick up amid delta variant spread

The pace of vaccinations in the U.S. is rising as the delta variant continues to spread and the overwhelming majority of virus-related deaths are occuring in the unvaccinated, CNBC reported July 30. Nearly 800,000 vaccines were administered July 25, the highest single-day total in weeks, CNBC reported. The seven-day average...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

The return of Sarah Palin? Former Alaska governor hints at possible run for US Senate

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin has hinted that she may run for a US Senate seat.“If God wants me to do it, I will,” Ms Palin said at a Christian conservative conference hosted by Che Ahn, leader of the New Apostolic Reformation movement.Ms Palin was governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, when she resigned. The potential comeback she hinted at would be to run for senator of that state, which would mean campaigning against a longtime incumbent, Senator Lisa Murkowski.Ms Murkowski, a moderate Republican, represents the opposite wing of the GOP from Ms Palin, who has closely...

