ENMU-R students overcome challenges to graduate
A few of the 22 Special Services program graduates from Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell prepare for their graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Physical Education Center on campus. From left are Life Skills and Conflict Management instructor Christina Bravo; Ana Daly, animal health care certificate recipient and a student speaker at the event; Felicia Avila, animal health care graduate and a student presenter; Frank Westerfield, food services; Luis Morales, stocking and merchandising; and Christian Aguilar, stocking and merchandising. Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh gave the commencement address for the 35th graduation ceremony for the program. With its roots dating back to 1992, the program enables students with disabilities to receive life skills training, academic preparation and occupational training in six vocational areas. (Submitted Photo)www.rdrnews.com
Comments