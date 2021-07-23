Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

ENMU-R students overcome challenges to graduate

By Roswell Daily Record
rdrnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few of the 22 Special Services program graduates from Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell prepare for their graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon in the Physical Education Center on campus. From left are Life Skills and Conflict Management instructor Christina Bravo; Ana Daly, animal health care certificate recipient and a student speaker at the event; Felicia Avila, animal health care graduate and a student presenter; Frank Westerfield, food services; Luis Morales, stocking and merchandising; and Christian Aguilar, stocking and merchandising. Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh gave the commencement address for the 35th graduation ceremony for the program. With its roots dating back to 1992, the program enables students with disabilities to receive life skills training, academic preparation and occupational training in six vocational areas. (Submitted Photo)

www.rdrnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enmu#Commencement Ceremony#Enmu#Special Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
SportsPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles: US gymnast to take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at Tokyo 2020

(CNN) — Team USA gymnast Simone Biles will take part in Tuesday's balance beam final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, USA Gymnastics has confirmed. Biles -- considered one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- participated in the Olympic gymnastic qualifications on July 25 and then in the US's vault rotation in the women's team final on July 27 before withdrawing from competitive action, citing mental health concerns.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy