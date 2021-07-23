Cancel
College Station, TX

Texas A&M researchers using quantum mechanics to model human decision-making

By Andy Krauss
KBTX.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Researchers at Texas A&M are using quantum mechanics in an effort to help self-driving vehicles model the human decision-making process. Researchers say the mathematics of quantum mechanics is well-suited to describe the human cognition process. They’re working on an algorithm to model that. Vinod Gehlot...

www.kbtx.com

Engineeringtechxplore.com

Mind and matter: Modeling the human brain with machine learning

We all like to think that we know ourselves best, but given that our brain activity is largely governed by our subconscious mind, it is probably our brain that knows us better. While this is only a hypothesis, researchers from Japan have already proposed a content recommendation system that assumes this to be true. Essentially, such a system makes use of its user's brain signals (acquired using, say, an MRI scan) when exposed to a particular content and eventually, by exploring various users and contents, builds up a general model of brain activity.
ScienceEurekAlert

New quantum research gives insights into how quantum light can be mastered

Los Alamos, N.M., July 21, 2021--A team of scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory propose that modulated quantum metasurfaces can control all properties of photonic qubits, a breakthrough that could impact the fields of quantum information, communications, sensing and imaging, as well as energy and momentum harvesting. The results of their study were released yesterday in the journal Physical Review Letters, published by the American Physical Society.
Energy Industrytamu.edu

Texas A&M Energy Institute Director To Receive Prestigious Research Award

Stratos Pistikopoulos, director of the Texas A&M Energy Institute and holder of the Dow Chemical Chair in the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, College of Engineering, will receive the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ (AIChE) Sustainable Engineering Forum Research Award—an annual award presented for basic or applied research results relative to the sustainability of products, processes or the environment. This award recognizes significant technical contributions to research and development activities.
Collegestamu.edu

Civil postdoctoral researcher named Texas A&M Distinguished Graduate Student

Dr. Yao Li, a postdoctoral researcher in the Zachry Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Texas A&M University, was awarded the Association of Former Students' 2021 Distinguished Graduate Student Award for Excellence for research. Li's research focuses on using remote sensing technology to solve pressing water-related issues from local...
Sciencesciencex.com

Can consciousness be explained by quantum physics? Research is closer to finding out

They claimed that the brain's neuronal system forms an intricate network and that the consciousness this produces should obey the rules of quantum mechanics—the theory that determines how tiny particles like electrons move around. This, they argue, could explain the mysterious complexity of human consciousness. Penrose and Hameroff were met...
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Quantum machine learning achieves advantage in IBM research

In a new paper by IBM, quantum machine learning was able to discern patterns where classical computers missed the signal in the noise. Quantum computing is a field full of promise but has yet to prove many of its supposed advantages. IBM is confident that quantum advantage will come to fruition but is still working away to establish the proof in the pudding.
ComputersAPS physics

Low-Depth Mechanisms for Quantum Optimization

One of the major application areas of interest for both near-term and fault-tolerant quantum computers is the optimization of classical objective functions. In this work, we develop intuitive constructions for a large class of these algorithms based on connections to simple dynamics of quantum systems, quantum walks, and classical continuous relaxations. We focus on developing a language and tools connected with kinetic energy on a graph for understanding the physical mechanisms of success and failure to guide algorithmic improvement. This physical language, in combination with uniqueness results related to unitarity, allow us to identify some potential pitfalls from kinetic energy fundamentally opposing the goal of optimization. This is connected to effects from wavefunction confinement, phase randomization, and shadow defects lurking in the objective far away from the ideal solution. As an example, we explore the surprising deficiency of many quantum methods in solving uncoupled spin problems and how this is both predictive of performance on some more complex systems while immediately suggesting simple resolutions. Further examination of canonical problems like the Hamming ramp or bush of implications show that entanglement can be strictly detrimental to performance results from the underlying mechanism of solution in approaches like the quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA). Kinetic energy and graph Laplacian perspectives provide new insights to common initialization and optimal solutions in QAOA as well as new methods for more effective layerwise training. Connections to classical methods of continuous extensions, homotopy methods, and iterated rounding suggest new directions for research in quantum optimization. Throughout, we unveil many pitfalls and mechanisms in quantum optimization using a physical perspective, which aim to spur the development of novel quantum optimization algorithms and refinements.
Physicsarxiv.org

A Quantum Mechanics Conservation of Energy Equation for Stationary States with Real Valued Wave Functions

Many-body quantum-mechanical stationary states that have real valued wavefunctions are shown to satisfy a classical conservation of energy equation with a kinetic energy function. The terms in the equation depend on the probability distribution, and, in addition, pressure and velocity functions, but these functions also depend on the probability distribution. There are two possible directions of the velocity that satisfy the energy equation. A linear momentum function is defined that integrates to zero, and this property is consistent with the expectation value of the linear momentum for stationary states with real-valued wave functions. The energy equation is integrated to obtain a version of the well known energy equation involving reduced density matrices, where the kinetic energy functional of the one-particle density matrix is replaced by a function of the electron density and a velocity function. Also, the noninteracting kinetic energy functional from the Hohenberg--Kohn theorem is given as an explicit functional of the orbital densities. For the purpose of describing the behavior of particles in a stationary state, a model based on the energy equation is constructed. The model is evaluated for the two different velocity directions using the grounds state of the particle in a one-dimensional box and the hydrogen atom. For one velocity direction, equations of motions with contradictory properties are obtained, and, in the other, an unstable system is found. A discussion is given with suggestions of additional elements that might improve the model.
ScienceNewswise

DOE Announces $73 Million for Research to Advance Quantum Science and Technology

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society. The 29 projects announced today will study the materials and chemical processes needed to develop the next generation of quantum smart devices and quantum computing technology— critical tools to solving the most pressing and complex challenges, from climate change to national security.
Sciencenanowerk.com

Researchers create powerful quantum source with meta-lens array

(Nanowerk News) Researchers for the first time have demonstrated a quantum light source based on a meta-lens array. The approach offers a promising platform for both high-dimensional photon entanglement and the coherent control of multiple photons, making it suitable for advancing quantum technologies for secure communication, computing, and other applications.
Sciencearxiv.org

Private Weakly-Random Sequences from Human Heart Rate for Quantum Amplification

We investigate whether the heart rate can be treated as a semi-random source with the aim of amplification by quantum devices. We use a semi-random source model called $\epsilon$-Santha-Vazirani source, which can be amplified via quantum protocols to obtain fully private random sequence. We analyze time intervals between consecutive heartbeats obtained from Holter electrocardiogram (ECG) recordings of people of different sex and age. We propose several transformations of the original time series into binary sequences. We have performed different statistical randomness tests and estimated quality parameters. We find that the heart can be treated as good enough, and private by its nature, source of randomness, that every human possesses. As such, in principle it can be used as input to quantum device-independent randomness amplification protocols. The properly interpreted $\epsilon$ parameter can potentially serve as a new characteristic of the human's heart from the perspective of medicine.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

From Quantum Field Theory to Quantum Mechanics

We construct the algebra of operators acting on the Hilbert spaces of Quantum Mechanics for systems of $N$ identical particles from the field operators acting in the Fock space of Quantum Field Theory by providing the explicit relation between the position and momentum operators acting in the former spaces and the field operators acting on the latter. This is done in the context of the non-interacting Klein-Gordon field. It may not be possible to extend the procedure to interacting field theories since it relies crucially on particle number conservation. We find it nevertheless important that such an explicit relation can be found at least for free fields. It also comes out that whatever statistics the field operators obey (either commuting or anticommuting), the position and momentum operators obey commutation relations. The construction of position operators raises the issue of localizability of particles in Relativistic Quantum Mechanics, as the position operator for a single particle turns out to be the Newton-Wigner position operator. We make some clarifications on the interpretation of Newton-Wigner localized states and we consider the transformation properties of position operators under Lorentz transformations, showing that they do not transform as tensors, rather in a manner that preserves the canonical commutation relations.
ComputersHPCwire

Yale Researchers Combining 2 Approaches to Advance Quantum Computing

July 26, 2021 — Quantum computers hold the potential to out-perform all conventional computing systems. Two promising physical implementations for the storage and manipulation of quantum information are the electromagnetic modes of superconducting circuits and the spins of small numbers of electrons trapped in semiconductor quantum dots. A team of...
Texas Statefox44news.com

Baylor researchers using mechanical horse to help autistic children

WACO, Texas – Baylor University researchers are in the midst of a two-year long study of using a mechanical horse to help children with autism improve their motor and social skills. They call the horse the “Miracolt” – and say with a few weeks of riding it, autistic children can...
Sciencefamunews.com

FAMU researchers aim to make new ceramic nanomaterial production safer and expand use for batteries, medicine and more

Scientists at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering will collaborate with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and other institutions on a multi-disciplinary National Science Foundation (NSF) study on the novel class of 2D nanomaterials. Natalie Arnett, Ph.D., an associate professor in the college’s Department of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, leads...
Engineeringaithority.com

NTT Research Takes Quantum-leap into Next-gen Neuro-Computing

IRCN to Collaborate with NTT Research’s PHI Lab on Coherent Ising Machine (CIM) Algorithms and Simulator. NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT, announced that it has entered a joint research agreement with The University of Tokyo’s International Research Center for Neurointelligence (IRCN) to develop Coherent Ising Machine (CIM)-related technologies.

