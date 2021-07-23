Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kawhi Leonard Recruits Polo G And Gunna For The Latest Release From His Upcoming Album

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yes, you read the headline correctly. NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard is curating his own album. Earlier this summer, he rolled out the first single from his album, Culture Jam, called “Everything Different” with NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave. This week, he’s back with a new single called “Waves” with Gunna and Polo G.

defpen.com

Comments / 0

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Polo G
Person
Rod Wave
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Gunna
Person
Nba Youngboy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Everything Foreign#Kd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams Will Try Everything To Land Kawhi Leonard

After two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, unable to win the NBA championship, Kawhi Leonard's future with the team is up in the air, according to recent reports. There was no doubt that the 2x NBA champion was staying put in Los Angeles in prior months, but that changed. After the Clippers were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals by the Phoenix Suns, several questions were raised for the team, especially about Kawhi and Paul George's future.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kawhi Leonard News

NBA free agency kicks off in less than 24 hours, making Sunday the final day for teams to exercise options for next season and for players to opt-in to another year with their current organizations. For Kawhi Leonard, that decision came just before 6 p.m. ET this afternoon. Leonard will...
Musicptownmedia.com

Gunna And Polo G’s ‘Waves’ Keeps It Cool, Calm, And Collected

In today’s generation of rap, Gunna and Polo G stand as two of the most popular names within the genre. The success they portrayed over the last couple of years is direct proof of this, in addition to the work from early in their careers. So it’s no surprise that Kawhi Leonard recruited them both to appear on his upcoming compilation project titled Culture Jam. The duo’s song, titled “Waves,” leans more into Gunna’s lane as it features production the YSL rapper might use for his own work, but nothing too out of the box for Polo G as he flows smoothly on the new track.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Polo G & Gunna Join Forces on New Song ‘Waves’: Listen

Los Angeles Clippers’ All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard is working on his Culture Jam compilation which should be coming soon. He has already partnered with NBA Youngboy and Rod Wave on the song ‘Everything Different‘ which came out in May. Today, Kawhi, who is doing the project with senior vice president of A&R at Warner Records, Eesean Bolden, returns with the follow up single.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kawhi Leonard not a lock to stay with Clippers?

Marc Stein: Today’s @Spotify Greenroom discussion about Kawhi Leonard was based on what I reported last Friday via Substack: https://marcstein.substack.com/p/bucks-cp3-got-what-they-wanted There are teams that no longer make the blanket assumption that Kawhi will stay with the Clippers and plan to pursue him if they get the chance. 1 week ago...
NBAJanesville Gazette

NBA roundtable: Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul on the move? Maybe

LOS ANGELES — With the Milwaukee Bucks putting an end to the 2020-21 season with an NBA Finals Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns, it’s time to peer into the near future with the offseason suddenly upon us with the draft on July 29 and free agency opening Aug. 2.
NBARealGM

Kawhi Leonard Declines $36M Player Option With Clippers

Kawhi Leonard has declined his $36 million player option for 2021-22 with the LA Clippers. Leonard will now be an unrestricted free agent. Leonard is eligible to sign a maximum contract of $176 million over four years. Because Leonard has completed just two years with the Clippers, LA only has Early Bird for Leonard.
MusicComplex

Meek Mill Explains How He Got Writer’s Block in Studio with Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Meek Mill has always been a fan of some friendly competition, but when he met with Lil Baby and Lil Durk months back in the studio, he wasn’t feeling like himself. “Probably six months ago, Lil Baby and Durk terrorized me in the studio,” Meek said in a new episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted. “I had writer’s block, I’m in the house with a bunch of babies, quarantine. My lifestyle just changed dramatically.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA rumors: What teams could Kawhi Leonard consider after opting out from Clippers?

Kawhi Leonard has opted out of his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, making himself an unrestricted free agent. Where could he go if he leaves the Clippers?. Kawhi Leonard has opted out of the final years of his contract, pushing himself into unrestricted free agency. This is not an entirely unexpected move, allowing him to get a longer contract locked in before he advances another season through his prime. The expectation is that he will re-sign with the Clippers, but Chris Haynes has also reported that he’s listening to other offers.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kawhi Leonard's Yearbook Reveals His Favorite Team Was The Denver Nuggets, And LeBron James Was The Best Athlete He Played Against

Kawhi Leonard is one of the most mysterious figures in the NBA. The Klaw is a silent assassin on the court. Leonard has never been a vocal figure in whichever team he has played for, keeping his thoughts to himself for the most part. But in spite of this, Leonard has been very successful in the NBA. Leonard has been a former Defensive Player Of The Year, a multiple-time All-Star, and a two-time NBA Champion and Finals MVP.
NBAlakers365.com

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Sabotaged Russell Westbrook In 2019

Everyone who is a fan of the NBA remembers what went down in 2019 as Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. Pretty well every analyst knew that he wanted to come home to L.A. which meant the Toronto Raptors were off the table. Not to mention, the Los Angeles Lakers had just added Anthony Davis, so the Lakers didn't make all that much sense.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Considering Leaving Clippers, Fans React

After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard quickly became the hottest commodity in the entire NBA. He was pursued by numerous teams in free agency and in the end, he had his choice between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors. Eventually, Kawhi decided to go home to Los Angeles and play for the Clippers, who went out and got Paul George to complement Kawhi's skill set.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Who Are the Biggest Threats to Sign Kawhi Leonard?

As a wise master once said, “always in motion is the future.” This expression is particularly true when it comes to the enigmatic Kawhi Leonard. While staying the course and remaining in Los Angeles seems to be the most likely outcome of Leonard’s potential free agency (it’s still not certain that he’ll be opting out of the final year of his current contract), NBA insider Marc Stein reported last week that “the notion that Leonard is unattainable seems to be waning a bit as the Aug. 2 start of free agency nears.”
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.

Comments / 0

Community Policy