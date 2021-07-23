Lil’ Nas X Teams Up With Jack Harlow For ‘Industry Baby’

If there’s one thing Lil’ Nas X does better than just about any other artist in music, it is promoting his work through social media in a fresh and unique way. For the last few weeks, the chart-topping pop star has been tweeting about an upcoming court date with Nike regarding the controversial sneakers that appeared following the release of “Montero.” On the day of his first court appearance, the Georgia native unleashed a short clip that featured him portraying both a judge and a defendant. It turns out that he was merely promoting his new single and sharing a teaser for his new “Industry Baby” video.