Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lil’ Nas X Teams Up With Jack Harlow For ‘Industry Baby’

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there’s one thing Lil’ Nas X does better than just about any other artist in music, it is promoting his work through social media in a fresh and unique way. For the last few weeks, the chart-topping pop star has been tweeting about an upcoming court date with Nike regarding the controversial sneakers that appeared following the release of “Montero.” On the day of his first court appearance, the Georgia native unleashed a short clip that featured him portraying both a judge and a defendant. It turns out that he was merely promoting his new single and sharing a teaser for his new “Industry Baby” video.

defpen.com

Comments / 0

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Kanye
Person
Nas X
Person
Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montero#Industry Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Nike
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesJezebel

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Not Asking Jack Harlow to Go Gay-for-Pay When He Had the Chance

Since you were presumably alive and existing this past week, I’m assuming you saw Lil Nas X’s new “Industry Baby” video in which he breaks a bunch of incarcerated gays out of prison and sets the fucking place aflame on his way out. Coming off of the “Montero” clip only a couple months ago, I have to ask: Is there any other pop star working today who does the whole “music video as event” thing as well as he does? I also have to answer: no!
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)

16 weeks after its premiere, Lil Nas X‘s controversial ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – the title track to his long-awaited debut studio album – is still a mainstay in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. And while its follow-up, ‘Sun Goes Down,’ can’t exactly boast similar shine, the...
CelebritiesGenius

Lil Nas X Mocks “Satan Shoes” Controversy & Announces His Kanye West-Produced Single “Industry Baby”

After spending several days tweeting about a purported upcoming court case against Nike over his controversial “Satan Shoes,” Lil Nas X shared a trailer today mocking the controversy and announcing his upcoming single, “Industry Baby.” The song is set to feature Jack Harlow and will be co-produced by Kanye West and Take a Daytrip. It drops this Friday, July 23.
CelebritiesSFGate

Lil Nas X Spoofs 'Satan Shoes,' Reactions to His Sexuality, Justice Clarence Thomas in 'Industry Baby' Single Trailer

Judging by a trailer released early Monday, Lil Nas X is unleashing another salvo in his campaign against haters with his Kanye West-co-produced new single “Industry Baby,” which drops on Friday. The clip takes on the recent controversy around his sneaker line — which brought on a lawsuit from Nike — as well as his sexuality, both of which got prominent treatment in his “Montero” video earlier this year.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Lil Nas X Addresses Satan Shoes Trial in Cheeky Teaser for His Upcoming Single "Industry Baby"

Anyone who has paid any attention to Lil Nas X knows by now that the guy never really takes life that seriously and is unapologetically himself at all times. Many people tend to throw shade at the 22 year-old artist for his raunchy stage performances and controversial music videos, but if there’s one thing to note about him, it’s that he tends to always flip his backlash into comedic entertainment. Earlier in the year, Lil Nas X was sued by Nike for selling his Air Max 97 “Satan Shoes” — which had actual blood injected into the bubbles — and he morphed this moment into a hilarious teaser video for his upcoming single titled “Industry Baby”.
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow, Isaiah Rashad, Tyler the Creator x Lykke Li and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Lil Nas X x Jack Harlow and Isaiah Rashad x Doechii x Kal Banx, who both released brand new singles from their forthcoming albums, as well as a Lykke Li remix from Tyler, the Creator that’s finally on streaming. Also joining this selection are Dave and Leon Bridges with their latest full-length releases, singles from Samm Henshaw, Logic, Jordan Rakei, Boyz Noise and TOMMY €A$H, plus a Metallica cover from J Balvin.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Lil Nas X video for Industry Baby reacts to Call Me By Your Name controversy

Lil Nas X has released a new video teaser for his song “Industry Baby”, which shows him responding to some of his past controversies. In the clip, the 22-year-old singer is seen sitting in a courtroom for his Nike “Satan Shoe” trial, where he plays himself and several other roles of a judge, a juror, a lawyer and a prosecutor.After lampooning the fictitious trial, he switches the focus to his sexuality, as his lawyer asks: “Let me rephrase the question: Do your momma know you gay?”When Lil Nas X answers “yes”, a juror character also played by the musician...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Everyone's Making The Same Joke About Jack Harlow In Lil Nas X's New Video

Lil Nas X lit up social media yet again with another music video, but this time it was in collaboration with Jack Harlow. However, if you remember the vid for his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” you’ll want to keep all those references in mind because the latest vid is a wild satire of Lil Nas X getting sent to prison for selling his now-infamous Satan shoes. Fans are tweeting about the Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow “Industry Baby” video nonstop now, and there’s one joke that’s taking over social media.
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion, Tinashe & Anitta Star in 2021 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Issue

The 2021 issue of the magazine, which launched online on Monday (July 19), also features pop and R&B singer Tinashe and Latin pop star Anitta in its pages. The "Savage" rapper is one of three cover stars this year, aside from the No. 1 ranked female tennis player Naomi Osaka and model-actress Leyna Bloom, the first transgender cover model in the 58 installments of SI Swimsuit and the first trans person of color featured in the magazine.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Isaiah Rashad & Pop Smoke Get The Spotlight In This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

Throughout the last few weeks, fans have been anticipating the release of Kanye West's brand new album DONDA. Of course, Kanye ended up delaying the release until August 6th, much to the chagrin of fans all around the world. Regardless, the album is, indeed, on the way and we should have some new tracks as of next week. In the meantime, there have been plenty of great releases, and we are proud to present some of them on our weekly "Fire Emoji" playlist.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye West Announces Second ‘Donda’ Listening Event

Kanye West will host yet another Donda listening event ahead of the planned Aug. 6 release of his tenth studio album. Creative-directed by Demna Gvasalia, the public listening party will take place on Aug. 5 at 9:00 p.m. EST. It was revealed on the rapper’s Instagram account and via Def Dam’s Twitter on Friday. Like the first album event, the upcoming release party will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com starting Monday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. EST.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Young Thug Is Pretty in Pink

Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. Over the weekend, Young Thug posted a photo to Instagram of a baby-pink Lamborghini in front of a tree flowering with pink (cherry?) blossoms. The caption: “Grew this pink flower tree 3 years ago just for this album.” For the rollout of his forthcoming Punk, everything in Thug's world has gone pink—including the very bright outfit he wore to Lollapalooza this weekend. It's a good reminder that Thug, already one of the most influential rappers on his generation, has also boldly pushed new ideas about style, gender, and self-expression. Plus he just looks great in pink.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."

Comments / 0

Community Policy