Former Gonzaga and North Central pitcher Alek Jacob excited about being Padres pick

The Padres came close to several big names on the trade market but did not close the deal. When the week started, most pundits tabbed the Padres as the main team to watch, heading to Friday’s trade deadline. General manager A.J. Preller has a reputation around the league as a swashbuckling wheeler-and-dealer. His shopping spree ahead of the 2015 season earned him the nickname “Rockstar GM.” After that failed, one of the trades turned into Fernando Tatis Jr, perhaps one of the best trades (or worst, for the White Sox) in Major League Baseball history. Then last year, after the Padres made the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, he made a flurry of moves in the winter to bring in the likes of Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and Joe Musgrove. Fans rejoiced as the team got better.