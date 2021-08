West Ham United continues their preparations for the 2021/22 season with a pre-season fixture away at Reading today. Here is what we know so far. The first batch of excitement came from West Ham’s official site today, as they reported that the Hammers would don their 2021/22 home kit for the first time tomorrow. So far, during the preseason, West Ham is 1-2-0 with a win last week at Northampton Town and two draws to both Dundee and Leyton Orient.