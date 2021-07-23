Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Looked So ‘In Love’ On Romantic Getaway To Miami
A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are spending time together in Miami and looking so ‘in love.’. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have taken their love to Miami. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, and her rapper boyfriend, real name Rakim Mayers, 32, reunited at 1 Hotel in the coastal state on Thursday, July 22, a source has exclusively revealed to HollywoodLife. The couple kept a “low profile” but shared a kiss upon greeting each other.hollywoodlife.com
