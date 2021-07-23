Cancel
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Looked So ‘In Love’ On Romantic Getaway To Miami

By Jessica Wang, Lanae Brody
Hollywood Life
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are spending time together in Miami and looking so ‘in love.’. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have taken their love to Miami. The Fenty Beauty mogul, 33, and her rapper boyfriend, real name Rakim Mayers, 32, reunited at 1 Hotel in the coastal state on Thursday, July 22, a source has exclusively revealed to HollywoodLife. The couple kept a “low profile” but shared a kiss upon greeting each other.

