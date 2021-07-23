Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Looked So ‘In Love’ On Romantic Getaway To Miami

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim Kardashian and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm were on hand at Kanye West’s listening party in Atlanta!. Kim Kardashian, 40, just made a major public show of support for her ex Kanye West, 44. The SKIMS founder and her four North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1, were on hand for the rapper’s Donda listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 22 according to TMZ. Kanye’s highly anticipated 10th album is named for his late mother Donda West who passed away in Nov. 2007 following surgery procedures the day prior. She was 57 at the time of her death.