Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke

Lara Trump sparked outrage after she said many probably hope US Olympian Gwen Berry doesn’t make it to the podium in the hammer throw because the athlete and activist said she would use the global stage to take a stand for “oppressed people”. Athlete Gwen Berry has said that she would protest the US national anthem on the podium if given the chance. At the US track and field Olympic trials, Ms Berry turned away from the American flag. She advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday after facing calls from conservatives that she be banned from competing for...