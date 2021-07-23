Cancel
Olympic opening ceremony director fired for Holocaust joke

Fulton Sun
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee fired the director of the opening ceremony on Thursday because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said a day ahead of the opening ceremony that director Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed. He was accused of using a joke about the Holocaust in his comedy act, including the phrase "Let's play Holocaust."

www.fultonsun.com

Comments / 0

