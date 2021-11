We have heard significant concerns about the growing number of COVID cases in our schools. Last week, after 46 cases in 21 classrooms at the Curley K-8, the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) and Superintendent Cassellius decided to move the school to remote learning. While we agree that this was the right decision, it is unfortunate that it got to this point. We commend our members at the Curley for making the quick pivot to remote learning and we join families in strong disagreement with the DESE Commissioner’s rejection of counting all of their hard work towards the 180-day requirement.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO