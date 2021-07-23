Pickleball
Indoor pickleball is open to all skill levels with a maximum of 38 players per session. City staff will not manage these sessions or provide balls; participants are expected to bring their own equipment and be fair in terms of playing and sitting out. Registration opens 7 days in advance. Fees: Palm Beach Gardens Pickleball Passport Holders: $2* Palm Beach Gardens Residents: $4* Non-Residents: $5 *In order to receive this discounted rate, participants must log in to their account.www.pbgfl.com
