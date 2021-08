JEFFERSON CITY, MO. – Missouri’s governor said the state will triple the number of doses given in a day by the end of the week. Gov. Mike Parson said in a one-on-one interview with our Missouri Capitol Bureau Reporter Emily Manley Thursday, the state had been administering 5,000 doses a day, but by Friday, that number will be around 20,000. Originally Parson was not on board with the vaccine incentive program, offering Missourians a chance to win $10,000 to get a vaccine, but now he is crediting it.