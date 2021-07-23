Cancel
Premier League

Should Chelsea spend big on Erling Haaland this summer?

By Vishnu Raj
Cover picture for the articleThe 2021/22 season is less than a month away and Chelsea’s preseason campaign is already in motion. Apart from the players who went deep into their respective national continental competitions, everyone else has already joined the squad. However, unlike the previous year, the Blues have been quite silent throughout the transfer window. To be fair to the board, there is no need to sign just anyone for the sake of it. Chelsea has a squad with more than enough depth. It will only improve with the addition of returning loanees and academy call-ups. Nevertheless, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues still lacks a forward who can guarantee them 20+ goals per season.

