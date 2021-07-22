Calaveras Conserves Water Conservation Partnership Severe Drought and Water Conservation Update
San Andreas, CA…July 22, 2021 – Calaveras Conserves encourages residents and visitors of the County to use water efficiently and prepare for extended dry conditions. While no mandatory conservation measures have been imposed by state officials, Gov. Gavin Newsom is calling on all Californians to voluntarily reduce water consumption by 15 percent compared to 2020 levels. However, state officials my be providing updates to conservation measures as early as Friday, July 23.thepinetree.net
Comments / 0