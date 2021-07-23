Cancel
METALS-Copper rises as investors shrug off recovery woes on upbeat earnings

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

July 23 (Reuters) - Copper advanced on Friday, on track for a weekly gain, as risk appetite improved after upbeat earnings in the equities market helped overcome worries about global growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9% to $9,524.50 a tonne by 0321 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.8% to 69,860 yuan a tonne.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

The European Central Bank’s pledge to keep interest rates at record lows for longer to boost recovery and a sluggish inflation also lent support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The premium of LME cash lead over the three-month contract CMPB0-3 hit $21 a tonne, its biggest since June 29, indicating tightening nearby supply as flood continues to hurt supply in Europe while LME inventories stayed at a one-year low MPBSTX-TOTAL.

* ShFE nickel jumped 3.5% to 143,090 yuan a tonne, tin climbed 4.1% to 234,970 yuan a tonne, lead advanced 1.7% to 16,165 yuan a tonne and aluminium increased 1.6% to 19,410 yuan a tonne.

* LME nickel rose 1.4% to $19,190 a tonne, tin advanced 1.2% to $34,500 a tonne and zinc increased 0.4% to $2,950 a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian share markets were in a mixed mood on Friday after a volatile week in which sentiment over global growth waxed and waned with every new headline on the Delta variant.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY June

0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM June

0715 France Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0730 Germany Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0800 EU Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July

0830 UK Flash Com, Mfg, Serv PMIs July

1330 US Markit Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs July (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar down again as dovish Fed tone prevails ahead of data

(Updates prices, comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) * Dollar down as risk-taking resumes * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By David Henry and Sujata Rao NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased again on Monday as markets continued to embrace risk following statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week that they are in no hurry to raise interest rates and pull back support for the U.S. economy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was off 0.17% at 91.937 at 1400 GMT. The index last week dropped 0.88%, its worst week since early May, as it turned away from a 3-1/2-month high a week before when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex said in a note to clients. The euro edged up 0.16% against the dollar to $1.8884 . It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound was up 0.17% to $1.3913 ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that tapering will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments on Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. U.S. Treasury bond yields also slipped on Monday to 1.20%, taking real yields - adjusted for inflation - to record lows . Major U.S. and world stock indexes were up in morning trading in New York as improving prospects for passage of a U.S. infrastructure bill encourage risk taking. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the next U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. That's why investors will watch this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.4% at $0.737. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:00AM (1400 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.9340 92.1080 -0.17% 2.170% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1867 +0.16% -2.72% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.4200 109.6900 -0.25% +5.90% +109.7650 +109.3700 Euro/Yen 130.02 130.15 -0.10% +2.44% +130.4200 +130.0000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9046 0.9051 -0.03% +2.27% +0.9067 +0.9045 Sterling/Dollar $1.3913 $1.3896 +0.17% +1.88% +$1.3933 +$1.3885 Dollar/Canadian 1.2458 1.2468 -0.08% -2.17% +1.2490 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7376 $0.7347 +0.44% -4.08% +$0.7379 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0748 1.0741 +0.07% -0.55% +1.0766 +1.0748 Euro/Sterling 0.8539 0.8534 +0.06% -4.45% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6989 $0.6977 +0.19% -2.66% +$0.6990 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.7805 8.8345 -0.59% +2.28% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4380 10.4576 -0.19% -0.28% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5696 8.5847 -0.20% +4.58% +8.6087 +8.5690 Euro/Sweden 10.1845 10.2053 -0.20% +1.07% +10.2235 +10.1860 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper advances on weak dollar, Chile supply threat

(Updates prices, adds analyst quote) Aug 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Monday as a weak dollar and a potential strike at Chile’s Escondida, the world’s biggest copper mine, supported prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3% to $9,760.50 a tonne by 0627 GMT, while the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold dips on caution ahead of U.S. jobs data

* Gold facing strong resistance at $1,837/oz - analyst. * Dollar off one-month trough (Adds comment, updates prices) Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Monday, with cautious investors eyeing July’s non-farm payrolls due later this week to gauge the health of the labour market, while stronger equities also dimmed bullion’s appeal.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

METALS-Copper dips on demand worries after weak factory data

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices slipped on Monday, weighed down by worries about demand after weak factory data from the United States and top metals consumer China. A weaker dollar, hopes for more stimulus in China and prospects for a strike in top producer Chile cushioned the losses.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.058...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold subdued as risk appetite grows; weaker dollar, yields lend support

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slip to near 2-week low. * Focus now shifts to U.S. non-farm payroll numbers (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Aug 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices were on the back foot on Monday as an uptick in risk appetite took some shine off the safe-haven metal, although a weaker dollar and a fall in U.S. bond yields limited losses for the bullion.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
BusinessInvestorPlace

Amazon Looks To Shrug Off Slowing E-Commerce Catalysts

The company that catapulted the e-commerce revolution, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) hardly needs any help doing what it does best: dominating whatever market it decides to disrupt next. Yet the novel coronavirus pandemic proved that at least from a shareholder’s perspective, AMZN stock is not above receiving assistance from fortuitously aligned events.
Industrykitco.com

Gold price edges up as ISM Manufacturing Index disappoints in July

(Kitco News) Gold prices ticked up as the headline manufacturing index from the Institute for Supply Management came in below expectations in July. The ISM manufacturing index was at 59.5% last month, disappointing the consensus forecast of 60.9%. The monthly figure marked a 1.1 percentage-point decline from June's reading of 60.6%.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end higher as energy, auto stocks gain

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Monday, led by energy companies on a pickup in fuel demand, while a recovery in July sales lifted auto stocks after a second wave of COVID-19 cases had dented demand. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 0.77%...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

(Updates prices) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.05 in the afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and stocks lost momentum after a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.18% on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was up less than 0.1% on the day at $1.187. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7363. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0500 92.1080 -0.05% 2.299% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1872 $1.1867 +0.04% -2.83% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2800 109.6900 -0.38% +5.76% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.72 130.15 -0.33% +2.21% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9052 0.9051 -0.01% +2.29% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3896 -0.03% +1.68% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2468 +0.34% -1.76% +1.2515 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0747 1.0741 +0.06% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8546 0.8534 +0.14% -4.38% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.02% -2.87% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4833 10.4576 +0.25% +0.16% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5945 8.5847 -0.02% +4.86% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.2033 10.2053 -0.02% +1.26% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler, William Maclean)
Marketskitco.com

Falling bond yields push spot gold prices back to 200-day moving average

(Kitco News) - The gold market has found a new bounce in its step, with the cash market retesting its 200-day moving average as bond yields continue to drop. Bond yields in New York 's afternoon session dropped to a session low of 1.16%, which in turn has pushed spot gold prices to $1,815.40 an ounce, roughly unchanged on the day. Gold 's futures prices on Comex are still trading under the 200-day moving average but are near session highs.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slip as Delta spread spooks investors

HONG KONG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday, as the Delta coronavirus variant spread in key markets in the region and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence. Trade in Asia faced a weaker lead from Wall Street after investors there considered the impact the...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD teases $1,820 amid steady USD

Gold prices were supported on a soft greenback and risk-on sentiment at the start of the week. Record low real rates are offering support to the precious metals in the immediate term. Update:Gold prices edge lower on Tuesday after touching the $1,823 high in the previous session. The US Dollar...

