Apache County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-22 21:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 900 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain had weakened. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Holbrook and Woodruff. This includes the following highways State Route 77 between mile markers 381 and 388. Highway 180 between mile markers 308 and 330. Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 286 and 289. State Route 377 between mile markers 30 and 33. Interstate 40 between mile markers 280 and 292. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft At 902 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Salida, or 9 miles north of Decker Burn Scar. This storm was nearly stationary. Moderate to heavy rainfall may cause difficult travel conditions due to ponding on the roadways. Some streams and drainages may also have enhanced streamflow. Locations impacted include Salida and Poncha Springs.
Sweetwater County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sweetwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Sweetwater The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Sweetwater County in south central Wyoming * Until 1100 PM MDT. * At 754 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Rural roads could become flooded or washed out. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. Salt Wells Creek could have rapid rises and could cause some flooding.
Bulloch County, GAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Tattnall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Tattnall The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Advisory for Bulloch County in southeastern Georgia Candler County in southeastern Georgia Tattnall County in southeastern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Metter, Cobbtown, Pulaski, Aline, Metter Municiple Airport, Brannen Lake, Parish, Canoe Pond, Excelsior and Adabelle. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH, AND UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS ALONG, NEAR, AND EAST OF THE CASCADES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY .Dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and, more so, Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity, dry, unstable high level Haines 6 conditions, and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 12 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cook, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cook; Lanier; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Berrien County in south central Georgia Southeastern Cook County in south central Georgia Lanier County in south central Georgia Northeastern Lowndes County in south central Georgia * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 930 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen in the last 3 Hours. Most of this rainfall has fallen over mainly rural areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lakeland, Valdosta, Hahira, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, Meigs, Barretts, Teeterville, Allenville, New Lois, Hansell and Courthouse. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 626 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inchES of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parker Canyon Lake and Lochiel.
Jackson County, ORweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH, AND UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS ALONG, NEAR, AND EAST OF THE CASCADES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY .Dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and, more so, Wednesday afternoon and evening. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280...282 AND 623 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern CA Fire Zones...280...282. In Southwest OR Fire Zone....623. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 14 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
Colleton County, SCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 21:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colleton; Dorchester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF COLLETON AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 21:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND NAVAJO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, but high water will flow in Cibeque Creek overnight. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of high water or flooding. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:39:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-02 06:45:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for American Samoa * Through Monday * A frontal boundary south of the Islands will move over the territory today through Monday. This feature will enhance the potential for flash flooding. Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Ofisa o le Tau Pago Pago AS 639 Afiafi Aso Sa Aukuso 1 2021 O loo faaauau se * Nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa Tutuila Aunuu Manua * Seia oo i le Aso Gafua * Mafuaaga mo lenei nofo vaavaaia...O le a faatupulaia tulaga o lologa ma tafega i luga o le atunu`u a o aga`i mai uiga louloua o le tau o loo i saute o le Atusamoa. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O le uiga o le nofo vaavaaia mo tafega ma lologa pe afai o le a oo mai tulaga louloua o le tau e mafai ai ona faatupulaia ni sologa mai mauga poo eleele...pe mafua ai fo`i tafega ma lologa. E tatau on tapena ma faalogologo i le letio mo tala o le tau ae maise pe a iai se faailo mo lapataiga mo tafega ma lologa.
Custer County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CUSTER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Bingham County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bingham, Bonneville by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 13:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bingham; Bonneville FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL BINGHAM AND CENTRAL BONNEVILLE COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the area through this evening. Additional Flood headlines may be necessary.
Lyon County, NVweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUE OVER CENTRAL MINERAL AND SOUTHERN LYON COUNTIES At 719 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 15 miles west of Hawthrone, moving north at 5 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, nickel size hail, heavy rain, and localized flooding will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hawthorne, Walker Lake, Mount Grant, Indian Head Peak, Pine Grove, Excelsior Mountain, Hawthorne Industrial Airport, Fletcher, Bald Mountain and Schurz.
Bannock County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bannock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bannock FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN BANNOCK AND SOUTHWESTERN CARIBOU COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Albany by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 19:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albany FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALBANY COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 14:38:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Apache; Navajo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES At 238 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Turkey Creek, or 34 miles south of Show Low, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Whiteriver, Turkey Creek, Seven Mile and East Fork. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Cibola County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cibola by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Cibola The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 728 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over southeast Cibola County. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southeastern Cibola County Hazardous water levels are expected in Big Sandy Wash, Blue Water Creek, Arroyo Colorado, Lucero Arroyo, and Canada Bonita. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over far southeast Cibola County. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Santa Cruz County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Santa Cruz The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 830 PM MST. * At 626 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inchES of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Parker Canyon Lake and Lochiel.
Mcintosh County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 17:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-02 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: McIntosh A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR MCINTOSH COUNTY At 539 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Blackbeard Island to near Sapelo Island, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Blackbeard Island. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 15:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Apache; Navajo THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR APACHE AND NAVAJO COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

