Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest GUSTY WINDS, VERY LOW RH, AND UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS ALONG, NEAR, AND EAST OF THE CASCADES TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY .Dryness, instability, and breezy conditions along and near the Cascades eastward will result in critical conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening and, more so, Wednesday afternoon and evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH AND DRY, UNSTABLE HAINES 6 CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity, dry, unstable high level Haines 6 conditions, and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 30 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 12 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.