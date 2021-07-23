Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 21:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 900 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain had weakened. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Holbrook and Woodruff. This includes the following highways State Route 77 between mile markers 381 and 388. Highway 180 between mile markers 308 and 330. Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 286 and 289. State Route 377 between mile markers 30 and 33. Interstate 40 between mile markers 280 and 292. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0