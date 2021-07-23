Cancel
U.S. Politics

Lawmaker who floated vaccine mandate says not now

By John Mooney
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 10 days ago
As COVID-19 spiked, key senator considered requiring vaccine for students. That’s off the table now. Late last year amid the winter’s spike in new COVID-19 cases, one of New Jersey’s leading lawmakers on health care policy said he was considering a bill that would mandate schoolchildren be vaccinated against it, just as for other diseases.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

