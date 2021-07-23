Laundry workers essential in pandemic but shut out from benefits
Study finds poor conditions, low pay for workers who are often immigrants. The days at the laundromat in Edison were long and busy for Gaudencia Ramirez. During an eight-hour shift, Ramirez said she would wash about 200 pounds of laundry, clean bathrooms, sweep floors and attend to the needs of customers. When she picked up an overnight shift with no overtime pay, Ramirez sometimes had to contend with unruly customers who were drunk and belligerent.www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 1