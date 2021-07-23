Laundry workers essential in pandemic but shut out from benefits

They can just retire, an option that can alter the labor force. Dave and Janet Renauld had a retirement plan before the world was thrust into the coronavirus pandemic. It was the beginning of 2020. He was 62 and she was 60, enjoying her job and feeling too young to retire. But looking ahead, the couple had recently bought a second home in Arizona and planned to rent it out for a few years – until they could stop working and become what Janet calls snowbirds.