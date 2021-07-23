Adoptable Pet of the Week – Birdie and Bogey
WAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Birdie and Bogey! “Introducing Birdie & Bogey! These sweet little chi’s are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together. They are both so teeny tiny and just under 5 years old! Both of them are quite shy & will take time to warm up in a new environment. A quiet home with just adults or with older teens would be best.” Submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com!www.minthilltimes.com
