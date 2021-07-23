Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Birdie and Bogey

By Tara Botero
Posted by 
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Birdie and Bogey! “Introducing Birdie & Bogey! These sweet little chi’s are a bonded pair and will need to be adopted together. They are both so teeny tiny and just under 5 years old! Both of them are quite shy & will take time to warm up in a new environment. A quiet home with just adults or with older teens would be best.” Submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com!

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

110
Followers
590
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waxhaw, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bogey#Birdie#Sex#Chihuahua Nuetered
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Novant Health’s Welcome Back Fest in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Festivalgoers who attended Novant Health’s Welcome Back Fest at Romare Bearden Park on Saturday, July 24, celebrated everything they’ve missed during the pandemic, like getting together to enjoy live music, local food truck treats, fun activities, and games. Over 100 individuals received a COVID-19 vaccine. The fun continues in Wilmington on August 7 and Winston-Salem on August 21.
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

A Cool Treat From 1st Choice Properties

MINT HILL, NC – 1st Choice Properties Owner Anna Granger is known around town for having the scoop on Mint Hill Real Estate Market, but on Thursday, July 22, she passed out a different type of scoop: free ice cream!. Ice cream courtesy of Granger came from Buck’s Ice Cream...
Monroe, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

All The Cowboys Ain’t Gone

MINT HILL, NC – When I turned off the highway and my tires rolled over gravel and the car’s suspension dropped a little when I hit a rainwater-filled mudhole, I felt home. The way the road wended and the way the trees grew lusher and leaned into one another. The way the bustle of the city gave way to the proliferation of vegetation. The way something inside of you comes alive. A place that’s unmarred by worldly expectations yet aromatic with wisdom and knowledge of how to ride a horse.
AnimalsPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Bee Stings

CHARLOTTE – As people spend more time outdoors this summer, it’s a great idea to have some bee sting treatment options on hand. For most people, bee stings are an annoying and painful occurrence that can be treated without medical intervention. According to the University of California, one to two people out of 1,000 is allergic to bee stings.”
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Keep Your Pets Vehicle Safe This Summer!

CHARLOTTE – As it gets hot, I want to put out our semi-annual reminder – do not leave your pets in the vehicle on warm or hot days!. First and foremost – it’s illegal. North Carolina considers it illegal for pets to be left in a vehicle in “dangerous conditions” that can cause “suffering, injury or death.” This is a bit of an blanket term designed to cover everything from extreme heat to extreme cold.
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Food Pantry For Mint Hill Area From Troop 3290

MINT HILL, NC – Girl Scout Troop 3290 in Mint Hill created a food pantry from picking out the material to putting it together and stocking it. This was something the girls decided to do for the Mint Hill area. They wanted it not just for humans but animals too! This is what they decided to do as Juniors to earn their Bronze Award. Please feel free to stop by and donate food to the box, or if there is a need to receive this small blessing please take what you need.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Massage and other Professionals

CHARLOTTE – A colleague of mine moved into my building and I’m excited to see more health and wellness represented in our community. There are many people with talents in the health and wellness field that compliment massage or that can be used in place of as a way to further your health goals.
Mint Hill, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Mending Strides Ranch Invites Veterans, Teachers To “Hang With The Herd”

MINT HILL, NC – This June, Mending Strides Ranch launched a new program that invites Veterans and Teachers to “Hang with the Herd.”. Not therapy or even an equine learning program per say, “Hanging with the Herd” is simply a time for those who have served our country and some of those who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to relax, enjoy nature, and spend time with the horses. “It’s very freeform,” says Mending Strides Owner Maria Hogge. “We usually start with a mindfulness or meditation activity. If it’s been a particularly hard week and they just want to chill and observe the horses, that’s fine, too.”
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Take Inventory

CHARLOTTE – Summer is a great time to evaluate what is going on with your body. As people get back to their normal, playing more outdoor sports and working out, moving more in general, we are noticing the issues that recently may have flown under the radar. How can you...
Home & GardenPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Should You Test Popcorn Ceilings for Asbestos?

MINT HILL, NC – From the 1950s to the 1980s, popcorn ceilings were incredibly popular. This was the time before the dangers of asbestos were well-known across the country. Since most popcorn ceilings are made of asbestos, it’s necessary to get these ceilings tested, in many cases. In many cases, these ceilings are fine, but it may be a good idea to get them tested if you plan to buy a home or renovate one with popcorn ceilings.
LifestylePosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Hot tub – Plug and Play vs. Hardwiring

CHARLOTTE – Some hot tubs come set up with a cord to plug into an outlet, known as Plug and Play. Plug and play is a quick and convenient way to start enjoying your new hot tub. Unfortunately, some drawbacks are worth pointing out. Plugging your hot tub cord into an outlet only produces enough power to either heat your hot tub or activate the jets, not both at the same time. The time it will take to heat up and keep your hot tub at the temperature you prefer is noteworthy, averaging about one degree per hour. This lengthy heating process comes at a monetary cost. Because energy is being drawn for such a long period of time the amount of electricity being used can be significant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy