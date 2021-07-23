Adoptable Pet of the Week – Birdie and Bogey

CHARLOTTE – Some hot tubs come set up with a cord to plug into an outlet, known as Plug and Play. Plug and play is a quick and convenient way to start enjoying your new hot tub. Unfortunately, some drawbacks are worth pointing out. Plugging your hot tub cord into an outlet only produces enough power to either heat your hot tub or activate the jets, not both at the same time. The time it will take to heat up and keep your hot tub at the temperature you prefer is noteworthy, averaging about one degree per hour. This lengthy heating process comes at a monetary cost. Because energy is being drawn for such a long period of time the amount of electricity being used can be significant.