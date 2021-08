It was an incredibly busy trading deadline all around the game and the Tampa Bay Rays were certainly a part of it, making two deals overall. They made one of the first deals of the day when they acquired Shawn Armstrong from the Baltimore Orioles and they made one of the final deals of the day as Marc Topkin reported shortly after the 4:00pm deadline that the Rays acquired outfielder Jordan Luplow and right-handed pitcher DJ Johnson from the Cleveland [redacted] for minor league pitcher Peyton Battenfield.