Investing in IPAF for Mutual Benefit
Not-for-profit organizations are legal entities organized and operated for a collective, public, or social benefit, and are not aiming to generate profit for its owners. A not-for-profit trade association can be of value for its members in many ways, such as to raise awareness in key topics and educate its members, provide advice on technical issues, serve as a forum for members to interact with each other, and represent a group of companies or an industry on key issues that need to be discussed with regulators or other industries or entities.www.forconstructionpros.com
Comments / 0