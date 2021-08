Apparently falling to Nigeria and Australia in exhibition contests didn’t serve as a big enough wake-up call for the U.S. men’s basketball team. France handed Team USA its first Olympic loss since 2004 on Sunday, defeating the Americans 83-76 in the first game of group play. The loss doesn’t mean Team USA has been eliminated from the tournament — wins against Iran and the Czech Republic would put it in position to advance to the next round — but it is clear that Gregg Popovich’s squad needs to be much, much better if it wants to take home the gold medal.