Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Op-Ed: What’s fair about this method of determining ‘fair-market-value’ of public utilities?

By Peggy Gallos
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Co-authors disagree on aspects of private versus public ownership, operation of water and wastewater utilities. But they agree that ‘artificially inflated system valuations will cost ratepayers even more’. As the co-authors of this article, we disagree concerning the costs and benefits of private versus public ownership and operation of water...

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Utility#Bpu#Wipa#Ocld
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Five key energy components of the bipartisan infrastructure bill | EPA announces new members of science board after firing Trump appointees

MONDAY AGAIN. Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re looking at the details of...
AgricultureWilliston Daily Herald

Infrastructure bill includes wins for Bakken energy, agriculture in MonDak

Much has been written about the $550 billion in new federal spending aimed at revitalizing America’s transportation system, but the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has advanced to the floor of the U.S. Senate also contains billions of dollars for energy and agriculture as well. For agriculture, there’s $65 billion for...
Energy IndustryFulton Sun

PSC rejects Ameren Missouri surge protection program request

The Missouri Public Service Commission has rejected an application filed by Ameren Missouri seeking to offer a surge protection program to its electricity customers. "The program is flawed in that customers using the program would be dealing with a third-party device manufacturer that the PSC does not regulate," according to a PSC news release. "The PSC cannot protect customers against that third-party's actions."
Small BusinessMyChesCo

Federal Government Awards $145.7 Billion in Contracting to Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Small Business Administration this week announced that the federal government exceeded its small business federal contracting goal, awarding 26.01 percent or $145.7 billion in federal contract dollars to small businesses, a $13 billion increase from the previous fiscal year. “Despite the fact that it’s been...
Marketsinvesting.com

US Infrastructure bill halts Bitcoin’s bullish run

Bitcoin’s latest rally has been cut shut amid growing concerns trailing the potential impact of the new U.S. Infrastructure bill. For several weeks, the world’s largest cryptocurrency struggled to stay above $30,000. However, as BTC PEERS reported, Bitcoin pulled a rather miraculous recovery and surpassed the $40,000 mark, climbing to a 2-month high of $42,000.
PoliticsNHPR

New law places barrier on state joining low carbon fuel standard programs

In 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu decided that New Hampshire would not join the Transportation and Climate Initiative, but state officials at the Department of Environmental Services continued spending time and money staying up to date on regional efforts to reduce transportation emissions through low carbon fuel standard programs, namely electric vehicles.
Bernalillo County, NMABQJournal

Iberdrola exec addresses merger criticism

Connecticut-based energy giant Avangrid has taken a beating in state regulatory proceedings to approve its proposed merger with PNM Resources. Ashley Schannauer, the Public Regulation Commission hearing examiner overseeing the case, said in May that the company has been “less than forthcoming” in providing needed information to fully evaluate Avangrid’s business practices in other states, raising “troubling” questions about its transparency and how it might conduct business in New Mexico if it takes over PNMR and its two utility subsidiaries, Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas New Mexico Power.
Pennsylvania StateObserver-Reporter

OP-ED: Pa.’s tax collections rebound: a cautionary tale

It might be tempting to pronounce Pennsylvania’s economy as “recovered” as revenues rush into state tax coffers with the many effects of the coronavirus pandemic waning. Tempting, but not necessarily wise, concludes an analysis by the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy. For the impetus for “recovery” has been, in no...
Restaurantspoliticsny.com

Op-Ed | City Council proposal may be a diner’s data disaster

New Yorkers love our neighborhood restaurants. When COVID scared us into staying home and avoiding crowds, it was great that so many restaurants embraced home delivery. Millions of New Yorkers downloaded apps that simplified our lives and helped our restaurants: DoorDash, GrubHub, Seamless, Caviar, Uber Eats, and the list goes on. These apps are not perfect as the fees can be high and restaurant choices limited. Still, they were a lifesaver for many restaurants and made the pandemic much easier for consumers.
Economyarxiv.org

On Fair and Efficient Allocations of Indivisible Public Goods

We study fair allocation of indivisible public goods subject to cardinality (budget) constraints. In this model, we have n agents and m available public goods, and we want to select $k \leq m$ goods in a fair and efficient manner. We first establish fundamental connections between the models of private goods, public goods, and public decision making by presenting polynomial-time reductions for the popular solution concepts of maximum Nash welfare (MNW) and leximin. These mechanisms are known to provide remarkable fairness and efficiency guarantees in private goods and public decision making settings. We show that they retain these desirable properties even in the public goods case. We prove that MNW allocations provide fairness guarantees of Proportionality up to one good (Prop1), $1/n$ approximation to Round Robin Share (RRS), and the efficiency guarantee of Pareto Optimality (PO). Further, we show that the problems of finding MNW or leximin-optimal allocations are NP-hard, even in the case of constantly many agents, or binary valuations. This is in sharp contrast to the private goods setting that admits polynomial-time algorithms under binary valuations. We also design pseudo-polynomial time algorithms for computing an exact MNW or leximin-optimal allocation for the cases of (i) constantly many agents, and (ii) constantly many goods with additive valuations. We also present an O(n)-factor approximation algorithm for MNW which also satisfies RRS, Prop1, and 1/2-Prop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy