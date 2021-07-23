Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Franchy Cordero recalled to Red Sox after finding swing in Worcester, learning new position

By Tom Westerholm
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 10 days ago

Cordero posted impressive numbers at the Triple-A level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnOUC_0b5NCmIP00
Boston Red Sox's Franchy Cordero rejoined the big-league team on Thursday. AP Photo/Mike Carlson

On Thursday, the Red Sox recalled “OF/1B” Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester, where he was sent after a dismal start to the season at the plate.

The “1B” designation is telling. Cordero kept himself busy with the WooSox, where he rediscovered his swing and learned a new position. An outfielder when he arrived in Boston, Cordero transitioned to first base in Worcester, where he did not commit an error in six games.

Cordero’s hitting was eye-opening. Almost immediately, he started ripping the ball and posted a .329/.411/.525 slash line with six homers and 29 RBIs in 44 games.

Most important to Alex Cora, however, was his plate discipline.

“Everything that we hear, everything that we see, is his swing decisions have been better, which is very important,” Cora told reporters via Zoom. “I think here at one point he was hesitant to let it go. It was kind of like the take, take, take swing mode. Now it’s more about I’m looking for a pitch, I’m going to try and drive it.”

Still, Cordero went to Triple-A an outfielder, where the Red Sox have plenty of talent especially after calling up Cordero’s Triple-A teammate Jarren Duran. Instead, Cordero moved to the infield, and the results were encouraging.

“He played well at first base. I got a text from [Worcester Red Sox coach Bruce] Crabbe early on talking about him and what he was able to accomplish at first,” Cora said. “Everybody’s comfortable with him, with the way he played the last week at first base. He’s made some progress.”

Acquired in the deal that sent Andrew Benintendi to the Royals in February, Cordero recorded just 17 hits in his first 95 plate appearances at the Major League level.

He did record the Red Sox’s longest home run of the year.

Cordero did not play in the Red Sox’s game against the Yankees on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Franchy Cordero
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worcester Red Sox#Yankees#Triple A Worcester#Woosox#Royals#Major League#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Already Friends With One Of His Red Sox Teammates

Kyle Schwarber won’t have to tackle his first days in Boston by himself. Sure, the Red Sox’s trade-deadline acquisition can seek solace in being a newcomer with Hansel Robles and Austin Davis, the pair of relief pitchers Boston added Friday. But according to manager Alex Cora, the former Washington National already has a relationship with one of his new teammates.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Makes Promise About Playing First Base For Red Sox

The Red Sox didn’t acquire a first baseman ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but are hoping to create one in Kyle Schwarber. Boston acquired the All-Star power hitter Thursday in a trade with the Washington Nationals, and the hope is he can be taught to play first base and help the team in the playoff run it’s poised for.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Sends Clear Message To Teammates After Red Sox Loss

Xander Bogaerts didn’t mince words Saturday night after the Red Sox lost to the Rays. Boston’s 9-5 loss, during which Nathan Eovaldi became the third consecutive Red Sox starter to surrender at least six runs, left the team looking up at Tampa Bay from second place in the American League East. The recent struggles, sandwiched around the trade deadline and happening amid surges from rivals, have created a sense of urgency ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Red Sox Deadline Moves; Are They Enough?

This MLB deadline has a lot of action. It really seemed as though any player with above average stats was being sent to the tight division battle in Southern California. However, Boston and Tampa Bay are also locked in a tight division battle in the AL East. Both teams were expected to make moves to give themselves that missing edge over each other. Following the deadline, did Boston’s moves even give them an edge?
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Xander Bogaerts out of Boston Red Sox lineup for series opener vs. Blue Jays; Kiké Hernández at shortstop, Franchy Cordero at first base

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts has the night off Monday as the Red Sox welcome the Blue Jays to Fenway Park for the opening game of a four-game series. Kiké Hernández will lead off and start at shortstop in place of Bogaerts. Jarren Duran is hitting second and playing center field, Franchy Cordero is starting at first base and Michael Chavis is the second baseman against Jays righty Thomas Hatch.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Place Hirokazu Sawamura On IL, Recall Phillips Valdez From WooSox

The Boston Red Sox made a roster move ahead of their game against the New York Yankees on Friday night. Boston announced it placed pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura on the 10-day injured list with right tricep inflammation. The move is retroactive to July 20. To replace Sawamura in the bullpen, the Red Sox recalled Phillips Valdez from Triple-A Worcester.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Red Sox’ resilience is needed now more than ever after recent skid

The first half overachievers have lost five of their last six games and the top spot in the AL East. When J.D. Martinez, harmlessly and with little suspense, popped a well-placed Matt Wisler slider to right field with the tying run on third base for the final out of yet another loss to the Rays Sunday, it felt like the first time this season that the Red Sox have failed to conjure a win when they’ve desperately needed one.
MLBPosted by
WKSS KISS 95-7

Yankees Fan Banned For Life After Incident With Red Sox Player

A fan who hit Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball from the stands at Yankee Stadium has been banned from attending Major League Baseball games for life. The incident took place during the sixth inning of the Red Sox's game against the arch rival Yankees on Saturday (July 17) night.
MLBaudacy.com

A Franchy Cordero return might be in the cards

The first go-round didn't take, but perhaps the time is right for another introduction to Franchy Cordero. With the groin injury to Danny Santana Wednesday night during the Red Sox' 7-4 win over the Blue Jays at Buffalo, it appears there is a good chance Cordero is on the verge of getting his second chance with the Sox.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: The league should be terrified of the new Chris Sale

Red Sox ace Chris Sale is coming back, be prepared MLB. Red Sox Nation is waiting with bated breath for the return of lefty ace Chris Sale and that day is inching closer and closer. The most exciting part of his pending comeback isn’t solely based on getting him back, but the version of the southpaw that will be on the mound. The former All-Star has not only healed from surgery but he’s totally changed the way he approaches the entire process of pitching, both before and after being on the mound.

Comments / 0

Community Policy