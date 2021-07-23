Craft Sale for Veterans

The annual Christmas in July Arts, Crafts, and Vendor Show in happening again this year in Greensburg on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is forecasted to be a hot day, but the Greensburg Rec Center at 600 S. Main St is an air conditioned building, and there will be food vendors present all day. Lighthouse Worship Center is responsible for the planning and coordinating of the event, according to Pam Wagner, who served multiple roles at the church. This is a free event for people to attend, and there are 32 booths that will be selling various goods. There will also be door prizes every 15 minutes. These prizes are all things vendors have chosen to donate. If a vendor donated a door prize, their booth fee was reduced. This is a ministry opportunity for the Lighthouse Worship center.