The Haverhill City Council gave its approval this week to two tax breaks to aid in the redevelopment of two separate properties in the city. The first is for the redevelopment of the former St. Joseph’s School, just off Lafayette Square. That plan calls for the construction of 36 market rate apartments. The second project will see new construction of a three-story building at 42 Lafayette Square, which will include 13 apartments and a commercial space on the first floor.