Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Haverhill, MA

Tomorrow, Learn About Finding Your Way Before the Digital Age

By WHAV Staff
Posted by 
WHAV
WHAV
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing wants the younger set to know what it was like before digital bits replaced printed pages. The museum is offering a special presentation tomorrow, July 24, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., called “Atoms to Bits: Printed Products Before the Digital Era.” There are road maps before they were replaced by GPS, Yellow Pages before Google search, correspondence when it was letter writing and other examples.

whav.net

Comments / 0

WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Haverhill, MA
Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Digital Age#Museum Of Printing#Gps#Yellow Pages#Museumofprinting Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Google
Related
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Amazon Formally Opens Haverhill Location, Presents $10,000 to United Way One Haverhill Fund

Amazon officially opened its new Haverhill distribution site Wednesday, giving the United Way’s One Haverhill Fund a $10,000 donation as a good neighbor demonstration. United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley Vice President of Engagement Dahlia Cox accepted the donation in the presence of local elected leaders, including Rep. Andy X. Vargas who encouraged creation of the fund last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Pripas Joins Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill as Rabbinic Intern

Elisheva “Elli” Pripas, a rabbinic student from Hebrew College, joins Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill as rabbinic intern beginning Aug. 1. Pripas will be assisting Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, spiritual leader of Temple Emanu-El, with High Holy Day and selected Shabbat services and working with the religious school students and faculty. “Elli...
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Buttonwoods Museum Offers Free Tour of Homes and Buildings Near Bradford Common

Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum is having a free guided walking tour of historic homes and buildings near Bradford Common this Saturday. Tour guide Cathy Petersen takes visitors from Bradford’s journey from pastoral settlement of 1635 to its union with Haverhill 225 years later. Special emphasis is on the Kimball and Haseltine homes, plus the First Church Congregation, Kimball Tavern and Bradford Academy.
ComputersPosted by
WHAV

MakeIT Haverhill Now Offers Computers, Internet and Assistance Each Weekday

MakeIT Haverhill is now offering computers, high-speed internet and free computer assistance Monday through Friday. The community space at 301 Washington St., Haverhill, offers 1 gigabit internet service that accommodates up to 32 users simultaneously. The doors are open from 5-7 p.m., each weekday. MakeIT Haverhill recently graduated its first...
Haverhill, MAPosted by
WHAV

Summer Wildflower Tour this Sunday Morning at Tattersall Farm

Learn about the varieties of summer wildflowers during a tour of Tattersall Farm this Sunday. A leisurely walk through the meadows and forests is planned this Sunday, July 11, from 9-11 a.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, Haverhill. Participants will learn basic wildflower identification characteristics, have fun and learn...

Comments / 0

Community Policy