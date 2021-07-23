Participation in the Rochester Rowing Club has almost doubled this year
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Rowing Club is preparing for its next competition. Participation in the club is growing dramatically. It has almost doubled this year. "It is such a blast. Everyone is super friendly and we have such a good community here. We just did a super hard workout, but it was really good because we all got to do it together. We all suffered through and finished strong," says Madeline Behfar.www.kimt.com
