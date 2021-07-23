Secretary of Education: ‘Our students deserve to be in the classroom’ this fall
As students return to in-person learning in the fall, the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatricians recommend masking in schools for individuals under 2 years old. The Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joins Ali Velshi to discuss the challenges educators face when masks become politicized and how the bipartisan infrastructure plan can help make schools a place where students “thrive.”July 23, 2021.www.msnbc.com
