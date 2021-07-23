Super Cruise Hands-Free Towing in the 2022 GMC Sierra Is Like Commanding a Freight Train
Already a true hands-off system, GM's Super Cruise driver assist tech adds a killer app in the 2022 GMC Sierra: towing. GM's Super Cruise is already one of the best driver-assist you can buy in the United States by a long shot. It's capable of true, fully-legal hands-free driving on some 200,000 miles of American highways, giving GM a handsome lead on Ford BlueCruise's 100,000 miles and, well, Tesla Autopilot's big ol' zero. It's a lead GM's only extending, too, by adding the ability to tow a trailer with Super Cruise active on the 2022 GMC Sierra pickup—a killer app that I was among the first people outside GM to test.www.thedrive.com
