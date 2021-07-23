Super Cruise Hands-Free Towing in the 2022 GMC Sierra Is Like Commanding a Freight Train

The GMC Hummer EV Pickup will arrive before the SUV because America loves trucks, plain and simple. GM wants its buyers to take the EV off-road, and showing a vehicle's off-road capability alongside its usefulness as a workhorse is a great way to market the new machine. Not only will it be capable of launching from 0-60 in just three seconds, but it will also have an advanced new infotainment system with Google built-in. Clearly, this will be a well-kitted machine, but there's even more to look forward to. GM still hasn't revealed the exact towing and hauling specs, but we do have some insight into what kind of tech will be available.