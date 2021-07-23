Telegraph Cruise

Taylor officials remind everyone of the following: There will be a zero-tolerance policy for unlawful behavior Spectators should stay away from the curb line. Observe from the sidewalks or behind If you want to put up a tent, make sure you have the property owner's permission No tents in the easement If you want to bring food and refreshments, please do. However, avoid glass bottles No motorized vehicles - especially golf carts and mini-bikes - are allowed on the course or sidewalks Please put your trash in the trash cans along the course If any areas along the course are gated off, please avoid them No burnouts on or anywhere near the course (do not bring bleach to the course) Classic drivers should stay to the right side of the road Business owners are welcome to host events during the cruise, but any special event requires a permit. The permits are not expensive. Please call (734) 287-6550 to start the permit process.