ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Report: Diamondbacks Owner Sent Threatening Email to Former Arizona AG After Criticism

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleAfter former Arizona attorney general Grant Woods criticized him on Twitter, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick reportedly sent Woods a threatening email in response,...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Former Arizona AG Grant Woods Remembered in Memorial Service

PHOENIX (AP) — Friends and relatives on Friday remembered former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods as a funny and talented public servant who made friends from all walks of life and relentlessly pursued justice. Woods was a longtime Republican loyalist who changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantraxhq.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 Outlook & Dynasty Rundown

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. After three straight winning seasons from 2017-2019, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the worst teams in baseball in the last two seasons. Their 25-35 record in 2020 netted them the #6 pick in the 2021 draft, which they used on Jordan Lawlar, and they’ll now have the #2 pick in the 2022 draft thanks to a 110 loss 2021 season. Needless to say, this is a team in full rebuild. But luckily, Arizona has some solid young pieces they can build around and a solid farm system with intriguing talent on both sides of the ball.
MLB
FanSided

Suns owner Robert Sarver’s wife sent ‘intimidating’ messages to former employees

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was accused of racist, misogynistic behavior in a toxic workplace and now his wife has sent messages to former employees. While Phoenix Suns fans await any resolution to the bombshell report that alleged team owner Robert Sarver created a toxic workplace environment with rampant racism and misogyny from the executive, things have gotten worse.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
downtowndevil.com

OPINION: Arizona Diamondbacks’ biggest offseason needs

They will have to make decisions about who can stay and who must go. Whether the team is aiming for immediate success or future potential makes a sizable difference in the ways in which this offseason is handled. For the sake of sufficient coverage, both will be considered in this list of a flurry of moves that can be General Manager Mike Hazen could consider in order to get the Diamondbacks back on track.
MLB
azsnakepit.com

2021 Arizona Diamondbacks Reviews, #57 Jake Hager

2021 Stats: 22 PA, .111/.273/.111 = .384 OPS, 10 OPS+, -0.1 bWAR. 2021 Earnings: $67,474 (per Spotrac) We could have seen Jake Hager already in 2011 in Arizona. The then 18 year old Nevada born short stop had a commitment with Arizona State but opted to sign with Tampa Bay for an almost $1MM signing bonus as the Rays selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft with the 32nd pick.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy