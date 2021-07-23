Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Break Out of Jail in Incredible New “Industry Baby” Video: Watch

By Matthew Straus s
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lil Nas X has shared the music video for his new song “Industry Baby,” and the visual picks up where the trailer left off: After a trial, Lil Nas X gets sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison, where he lifts weights, dances in the showers, and, like all of the other inmates, rocks a pink jumpsuit. Later in the video, featured artist (and fellow Montero inmate) Jack Harlow slips Lil Nas X a small pickaxe to aid an escape. Watch the “Industry Baby” music video—based on a story by Lil Nas X and directed by Christian Breslauer—below.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Take A Daytrip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesJezebel

Lil Nas X Apologizes for Not Asking Jack Harlow to Go Gay-for-Pay When He Had the Chance

Since you were presumably alive and existing this past week, I’m assuming you saw Lil Nas X’s new “Industry Baby” video in which he breaks a bunch of incarcerated gays out of prison and sets the fucking place aflame on his way out. Coming off of the “Montero” clip only a couple months ago, I have to ask: Is there any other pop star working today who does the whole “music video as event” thing as well as he does? I also have to answer: no!
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lil Nas X – ‘Industry Baby’ (featuring Jack Harlow)

16 weeks after its premiere, Lil Nas X‘s controversial ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ – the title track to his long-awaited debut studio album – is still a mainstay in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10. And while its follow-up, ‘Sun Goes Down,’ can’t exactly boast similar shine, the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Lil Nas X Announces Kanye-Produced New Song “Industry Baby”

This Friday (July 23), Lil Nas X will release the new single “Industry Baby.” Jack Harlow features on the track, co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. Watch the announcement video, featuring a snippet of the new song, below. The “Industry Baby” announcement video fictionalizes a trial regarding Lil...
Celebritiesyr.media

Lil Nas X Rollout of ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ Was Genius

Lil Nas X recently announced his upcoming album, Montero. Now, fans are getting a peek into the debut project with a new single, “INDUSTRY BABY” featuring Jack Harlow. The rapper posted a teaser for the single’s music video which shows X in court, with a lawyer and judge played by him as well, before cutting to the beginning of the song.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Lil Nas X Announces New Single With Jack Harlow

This Friday, Lil Nas X will release the new single “Industry Baby.” Jack Harlow features on the track, co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. The “Industry Baby” announcement video fictionalizes a trial regarding Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes,” a limited-edition collab made with MSCHF. The Satan shoes were inspired by Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” music video, in which Lil Nas X gives a lap dance to Satan. Each of the 666 sneakers allegedly contained a drop of human blood.
MusicComplex

Watch Tyga’s Colorful Video for New Track “Mrs. Bubblegum”

Tyga has shared his new single and accompanying video for “Mrs. Bubblegum,” which samples D4L’s 2005 hit song “Laffy Taffy.”. Directed by Tyga and Troy Roscoe, the song sees the rapper borrow some of the lyrics from the original song, like “nasty girl,” with the song closing with Fabo’s ad libs, “I rock, I roll. I wanna dadada, oh, cause you so thick.”
Musichotradiomaine.com

(News) Lil Nas X Teases Upcoming Music with Jack Harlow, Kanye West and Take A Daytrip

This Friday, Lil Nas X will release a new single titled Industry Baby. The song features bars from Jack Harlow. It was co-produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West. Lil Nas X announced the song in a parody video released on Monday. He took many roles as he mocked Nike’s displeasure over the so-called Satan Shoes released earlier this year. A preview of the song played at the end of the video.
CelebritiesBillboard

Lil Nas X Stages His Own Nike Court Battle in Teaser for New Kanye-Produced Single: Watch

Lil Nas X is taking himself to court — literally — in the brand new teaser for his hotly-anticipated new single. On Monday (July 19), the 22-year-old rapper shared a video titled "Nike v. Lil Nas X — Satan Shoes Trial," in which the rapper performed a full 2-minute sketch acting out his own fictional legal battle against the iconic shoe brand for his viral "Satan shoes" released back in March. (The actual court case between Nike and MSCHF settled in April.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy