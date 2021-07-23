Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow Break Out of Jail in Incredible New “Industry Baby” Video: Watch
Lil Nas X has shared the music video for his new song “Industry Baby,” and the visual picks up where the trailer left off: After a trial, Lil Nas X gets sentenced to five years at Montero State Prison, where he lifts weights, dances in the showers, and, like all of the other inmates, rocks a pink jumpsuit. Later in the video, featured artist (and fellow Montero inmate) Jack Harlow slips Lil Nas X a small pickaxe to aid an escape. Watch the “Industry Baby” music video—based on a story by Lil Nas X and directed by Christian Breslauer—below.pitchfork.com
