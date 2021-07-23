Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

ZTE Axon 30 5G UDC might be well-hidden but still disappointing

By JC Torres
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSVDu_0b5N4Pph00

The smartphone market has been trying to push for full-screen displays for a long time now, but no single solution seems to stick around for long. From cutouts to popup cameras, every year sees a new design or mechanism designed to minimize the amount of screen real estate taken up by the front camera. Ideally, the solution would be an under-display camera or UDC that’s completely hidden from view. In practice, even ZTE’s upcoming Axon 30 5G shows how we’re still a long way from that ideal.

ZTE hasn’t talked about the technical aspects of its second-gen UDC, unlike with last year’s Axon 20 5G. It still has a few days to hype that up, however, and it seems that it is giving Chinese media a preview of what’s to come. In a nutshell, the ZTE Axon 30 5G UDC does take a few steps forward, but probably not enough to get glowing reviews.

The biggest improvement that the second-gen under-display camera makes is in how well it is hidden from view. Unlike its predecessor, there is no discernible patch of screen that has a lower pixel density than the rest of the display. While not exactly a deal-breaker before, this at least fulfills the full-screen half of the UDC promise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfRyT_0b5N4Pph00

Chinese media was able to also take a few selfies using the ZTE Axon 30 5G, and it does have some noticeable improvements in quality over last year’s first attempt. It’s still not up to the same levels as most front-facing cameras from premium flagships, of course. We’ll be waiting for real-world evaluations if the upgrade is enough to be considered half-decent this time.

The hands-on preview also confirms the details we’ve seen so far, like the Snapdragon 870 processor running inside. It briefly shows the camera design, which could end up being one of the criticisms of the phone. The ZTE Axon 30 5G is set to debut on July 27, giving the company a few more days to drum up the hype over the market’s second under-display camera.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zte#Udc#5g#Axon#Zte#Udc#Chinese#Snapdragon 870
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

BlackBerry 5G smartphone is apparently still on the table

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything related to BlackBerry. After it stopped making its own smartphones, the company switched to licensing its brand to other smartphones makers like TCL. News on that front has died down as well, especially after TCL decided to end its line of BlackBerry-branded phones. Fans of the iconic brand might still be holding on to a little hope, especially now that another licensee has broken its silence to prove that a 5G-capable BlackBerry phone is still in the works, even if a launch date is still up in the air.
NFLPosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Troubled by the past, how much will it evolve

Foldable smartphones have come of age in the last two years or so but when they started out, the first iterations of almost all makers fell flat on their faces. This is true to the first Surface Duo as well. It was Microsoft’s premier in the Android market alright, but software integration was far from the biggest glitch. The hardware of the dual-screen phone, when it launched in 2020, was pretty dated; considering the pace with which smartphones update to the latest in hardware tech.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
NFLtechnave.com

ZTE Axon 30 5G Price in Malaysia & Specs

The ZTE Axon 30 5G is powered by a Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM. The device also has a 6.92-inch OLED (1080 x 2460 pixels, 388 ppi) display. It has a Quad: 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Ion 4100 mAh, non-removable battery at 7.8mm device thickness, running on Android 11, MiFavor 11.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

ZTE Axon 30 5G launch date and full specifications revealed

Today, ZTE confirmed that it will be announcing the Axon 30 5G with the second generation in-screen selfie camera at 7 PM (local time) on July 27 in China. As the moniker goes, it will be succeeding the Axon 20 5G that debuted in September 2020 as the first-ever phone with an in-display camera. A new ZTE smartphone with A2232 has emerged with its entire specifications in the database of China’s TENAA certification site. This phone appears to be the forthcoming Axon 30 5G.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

ZTE to unveil Axon 30 on July 27

ZTE is beginning to hype up its next phone, the ZTE Axon 30, a slightly pared-down version of the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra, which we reviewed positively earlier this year. The company posted a teaser on its Weibo account showing the rear of the phone with a large camera array that’s set up within two large rings. The top ring houses the main camera, and the bottom circle appears to have three lenses in it.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

ZTE Axon 30 high-quality images surface on Weibo

ZTE Axon 30 is launching officially on the 27th of July in China & as the name shows, this is the successor of Axon 20 of last year, which made highlights due to its under-display selfie camera. That was the first attempt from ZTE; hence not 100% perfect. But this time, ZTE has improved the under-display camera tech a lot from last year. Ahead of the July 27th launch, we have now got some high-quality images of the device, thanks to Digital Chat Station on Weibo. Moreover, a couple of hands-on videos of the phone were also shared by different sources on Weibo.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

ZTE Axon 30 5G

ZTE Axon 30 5G is not officially announced yet. The below-mentioned specs are based on rumors. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G octa-core processor and it comes in a 6.92-inches OLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The PPI density is 388.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ZTE Axon 30 5G launching 27th of July

Last week we saw a leaked photo of the new ZTE Axon 30 5G smartphone and now ZTE has revealed that the handset will be made official before the end of July. The ZTE Axon 30 5G smartphone will be officially unveiled on the 27th of July, it looks like it will come in a choice of four colors from the official photo below.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

ZTE Axon 30 5G in-display camera sample promises better selfies

ZTE will be announcing the Axon 30 5G smartphone on July 27th in China. Last year, the Axon 20 5G was unveiled as the world’s first phone with an in-screen camera. Since it featured the first-generation under-display camera technology, it captured mediocre quality selfies. Today, the company shared a selfie camera sample of Axon 30 5G. The image suggests that its quality is not affected even though the front camera is hidden under the display.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

ZTE Axon 30 breaks cover in hands-on videos

Rumors and leaks about ZTE’s Axon 30 keep pilling on ahead of the phone’s announcement date scheduled for July 27. Today we have a pair of short hands-on videos of the Axon 30 showing off its design and the second-gen in-display camera. The first video shows the phone’s front and...
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

iPhone SE 3 with 5G might debut in first half of 2022

Apple’s iPhone SE has been quite popular since its debut back in March 2017, and its success made Cupertino give us a second-generation SE bac in 2020. But now, it seems that we could be getting closer to the arrival of a third iteration. Rumors of a new iPhone SE 3 have been appearing here and there since last January, and the latest rumor is giving us a possible launch window and more.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

ZTE Axon 30 5G will get a global release in September

ZTE announced the Axon 30 5G smartphone in China today. The device is the first to feature its second-generation under-display camera technology. If you are wondering if it will be available outside China, then the answer is yes. The Chinese manufacturer has announced that the Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone will launch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy