Fully vaccinated, immunocompromised patients should keep masking up as experts probe booster shots: CDC panel

By Kayla Rivas
foxwilmington.com
 12 days ago

Immunocompromised patients fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear face masks, maintain 6 feet of distance and take preventive steps as researchers continue to weigh booster doses in the fragile population. Dr. Sara Oliver, member of the CDC’s Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS), presented slides during the Advisory Committee on...

(ATLANTA) — During the last year and a half, immunocompromised people have been at extremely high risk for the virus. And for many, the COVID vaccine didn’t change that. That’s why a group of independent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts at a Thursday meeting largely voiced support for allowing immunocompromised people to talk to their doctors about getting a third shot, a booster, that could increase their antibody response to vaccines.

